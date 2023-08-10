No one carries a passion for theater the way Joanne Greenberg does. After retiring from U-32 after 33 years of teaching and “loving every moment,” she set to work as a professional director and, at 75, has acquired a stellar reputation in the Vermont arts community with her company, Green Room Productions.
Greenberg is enthusiastic about the play, “Time Stands Still,” that she is touring in central Vermont in August and September. “It is a thought-provoking piece,” she said. “All four characters have these well-articulated and passionate and conflicting points of view about topics ranging from photojournalism to family.”
Green Room Productions will present “Time Stands Still” by Donald Margulies in three locations in central Vermont: Phantom Theater in Warren (Aug. 10-12), the Unitarian Church in Montpelier (Sept. 15-16) and the Off-Center in Burlington (Sept. 22-23).
“Playwright Donald Marguliles has you completely swayed by one point of view, then when you hear the opposite, you lean in that direction. It is full of wit as well,” Greenberg said.
Awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2010, “Time Stands Still” is the story of an unmarried couple — he a journalist, she a photojournalist — who traveled the world recording the traumas of war among other conditions.
Sarah is a photojournalist with a hard shell and compassionate interior, who has most recently photographed the war. As the play opens, Sarah, who has a hard exterior and a compassionate heart, has been badly wounded in Iraq. She returns home to recover with her solicitous partner by her side. It is during this forced respite that an old friend shows up with a much younger woman and the four of them debate with scintillating dialogue a range of ethical questions, one of them being Sarah’s role of photographing people in pain for worldwide consumption.
Greenberg uses as an analogy the recent devastating flooding in Montpelier and Barre to point out the power of a photograph. She said, “Many articles were written describing the destruction we underwent, and the attitude of our residents, but it was the photograph of the Capitol Theater with debris piled up 10 feet high in front with bold letters on the marquee saying ‘Vermont Strong’ that is seared into memory of people all over the world.”
The July flood comes up again when a quote from Thornton Wilder — “I regard the theater as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being” — is read to her.
“Exactly,” Greenberg said. “As an example, right after the flood, the cast and I met up on the hill where Vermont College is situated. I observed Chris Hennessey, who is superintendent of schools in Barre, offstage, and could tell he was utterly consumed by what was going on in his community. Yet when he came onstage, I watched him transform into his character; he was engrossed and fully there with us. I was reminded of how the act of creating a play is nurturing and healing, both for us and for our audiences.”
One of the actors, Maren Langdon Spillane, who plays Sarah, began performing under Greenberg’s direction when she was 15 and in high school at U-32. The two women stayed in touch as Spillane went off to college, and then into professional theater in New York. Greenberg would travel to New York to see her former student in productions, and their friendship continued as Spillane and her husband Dominic returned to Vermont (Northfield) and founded their theater company, Dirt Road Theater.
The two women, joined by actor Dominic, soon toured with the play, “Constellations,” which received many accolades. Now that the Spillanes have two children, he is keeping the home fires burning this time while his wife performs. It was she who brought “Time Stands Still” to Greenberg’s attention, telling her that she cried over the ending.
Spillane, tall and slender as a reed — a natural beauty — teaches theater improvisation to children and adults, directs children’s plays in schools and in various theaters, and performs as often as she can. She admitted to having considered stopping acting, but, she said, “I can’t.”
It is as if the challenging role of Sarah in this play was made for Spillane, as she veers from hardcore journalist to vulnerable woman torn between career and succumbing to marriage and motherhood. In the opening scene, Sarah is more vulnerable than she’s ever been.
“She almost died,” Spillane said. “As her body heals, she finds herself questioning everything.”
Asked when she has felt most vulnerable, Spillane didn’t hesitate, “This past year.” Then she smiled, “Not from the same issues as my character Sarah has, but yes.”
Margulies summed up his play in a few words, “It’s a love story,” he said. Critic Christopher Isherwood wrote that it “explores the relationship between two couples at a crucial juncture in their lives, when the desire to move forward clashes with the instinct to stay comfortable, or even uncomfortably, in place.”
Actor Eric St. John, who plays Sarah’s husband James, spoke about the relevancy of “Time Stands Still” today. “The examination of how we choose to spend our lives is certainly relevant today. The moment of reflection of the characters at this juncture in their lives applies to our lives today as we move out of COVID and face the realities of our economy and the ways we live our lives.”
Greenberg is back to reading plays, seeking the next one. “When I put this one to bed, I will have the next one ready to go,” she said. “I am quite aware that presenting a play is ephemeral. When we strike a set, we go back to zero. It’s such a visceral reminder that you were in this world for a finite amount of time — and then it disappears.” It was time for her to rush to rehearsals at Phantom Theater in Warren. “I always feel so lucky to have been in that shared space with my actors and our audiences.”
Theatergoers can feel lucky to have such an outstanding director and cast offering their talent to bring a play to them that “shares what it is to be a human being.”