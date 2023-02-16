Alan Doyle, the former front man for the Canadian band Great Big Sea, will finally bring his Beautiful, Beautiful Band to the Barre Opera House for an 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, concert, one that has been delayed since February 2022 due to the COVID pandemic.
Doyle’s tour and concert in Barre was originally planned for 2020 around the release of his EP album “Rough Side Out,” inspired by the musical traditions of his native Newfoundland mixed with outside modern influences of country, Americana and folk. Since then, the never idle Doyle has released two additional albums, “Back to the Harbour” (2021), and most recently his first live album, “Here, Tonight” (2022).
Barre was introduced to Doyle’s music back in September 2015, when he and his then-band headlined the first Celebration Series concert that season. At that time, he was best known as a former member of the Great Big Sea. Back then, and we reminded readers that the music “would feature an evening of lively Celtic and folk-tinged music with a decidedly upbeat electric sound.” That show, as reported by the Opera House, was a great success.
Never one to be idle for long, during the past two years, Doyle has kept busy with two new EPs, “Rough Side Out” and “Back to the Harbour,” collections of songs to celebrate Doyle’s love of folk music and rock ’n’ roll.
Doyle made a name for himself as lead singer and multi-instrumentalist in Great Big Sea, retired since 2016. The Canadian folk rock band was from from Newfoundland and Labrador, two provinces on the Atlantic Coast of our northern neighbor. That band was best known for performing energetic rock interpretations of traditional Newfoundland folk songs including sea shanties, which draw from the community’s 500-year Irish, Scottish and Cornish heritage. The band was very successful in Canada, with 11 of their albums being certified Gold, four Platinum and two multi-platinum. Between 1996 and 2016, Great Big Sea was the 16th best-selling Canadian band in Canada and the sixth best-selling Canadian group in Canada.
Doyle is something of a Canadian national treasure in the vein of Gordon Lightfoot and the late Stan Rogers. He’s become an unofficial musical ambassador for Newfoundland. He’s a 12-time Juno (Canadian Grammy) Award nominee for his solo material and work with Great Big Sea. Post-Great Big Sea, Doyle has released five solo albums and EPs and most recently his first live album, which the Barre concert certainly will feature.
When not making music, Doyle has worked as an actor. During the past decade he has been heard in film and television (alongside Russell Crowe in “Robin Hood” in 2010 and “Winter’s Tale” in 2014). He’s authored three books: “Where I Belong” (2014) about his youth in Newfoundland and Labrador, “A Newfoundlander in Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home” (2017), and most recently, “All Together Now: A Newfoundlander’s Light Tales for Heavy Times” (2020).
From the moment Doyle burst onto the scene in the early 1990s with Great Big Sea, Canadians fell in love with the native of Petty Harbour, Newfoundland. He is known for his boundless charisma and sense of humor, as well as his magnetic stage presence. Doyle and his six-piece band will play songs from his solo records along with Great Big Sea favorites. A consummate performer, Doyle says of his live shows, “I always want people to have the greatest night of their life when the house lights go down.”
Opening the show is Chris Trapper, an American singer-songwriter and musician, who is best known for his songs in major studio films, including “There’s Something About Mary,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Some Kind of Beautiful” and “August Rush.” His songs have appeared on television shows such as “Pepper Dennis,” “ER” and “Malcolm in the Middle.”
