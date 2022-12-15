It might be the closest thing to having Charles Dickens himself tell us the story.
In a recent interview with writer, TV host and Emmy Award-winner Willem Lange about his impending performance of “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” Lange suddenly breaks into character, not just reciting some of the classic story’s lines, but making them snap like a crackling fire, offering a glimpse into the tradition he’s upheld for almost 50 years.
Lange has been performing his reading of Dickens’ cautionary ghost story every year since 1975. A natural storyteller, his jovial demeanor has Christmas all over it, and his rendition keeps people returning to see him after all these years.
Lange returns to Lost Nation Theater to perform “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” in Montpelier City Hall Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
“In a way, Willem has made Charles Dickens his signature character,” said LNT founder Kim Bent. “People come back, and they want to hear the story and they want to hear the story told by that particular character.”
Lange first heard the rendition he performs — Dickens’ original prompter script used for his 1867-68 tour of America — in 1953 performed by his college professor.
“It was always a big deal at Christmastime, before we went home for vacation,” Lange recalled. “We got dates, we dressed up, we went to the chapel to hear the thing, and he had a tuxedo and he wore the school colors and his cummerbund and his tie. I thought, jeez, when this old guy quits who’s going to pick this up?”
A few tried, but it didn’t work. Then Lange got hold of an LP recording of it, transcribed it and created the script that he uses to this day.
“(My professor) used a script that he had found at used bookstore in Boston when he was an undergraduate, and it was the script that was used by Dickens himself,” Lange said. The only liberty he took was to change a sentence or two that was necessary with changing times.
“A couple of Dickens’ descriptions of women had become a little bit Me Too-ish,” Lange said. “I noticed about 10 years ago none of the women were laughing, so I substituted something else.”
Lange’s first performance was presented in his living room, which it quickly outgrew and moved to St. Thomas Church in Hanover, New Hampshire, where it’s run since 1975. This will be his 48th year doing it and his third for Lost Nation Theater.
“There’s an authenticity to it that I really appreciate,” Bent said. “When I listen I hear the writer making choices about what to include, what to leave out, what to emphasize, and how he built up to the punch lines.”
“He’s spent 50 years honing it,” added Kathleen Keenan, LNT producing artistic director. “The story IS him. When I first heard Willem tell it, I got totally swept away. I think that’s why people come back. Kim always says it’s perfect casting.”
After decades of performing it, Lange has the script pretty much memorized but he said, “I do (still) rehearse all the time. Mostly, when I’m walking in the park.”
“Willem really weaves the comedy, the heartfelt connection, the spookiness — it’s all there,” Keenan said.
Our own Jim Lowe, theater critic of Times Argus and Rutland Herald likened the show to “a grandfather telling his grandchildren a Christmas story. And, child or adult, it was irresistible.”
“Come to it with a spirit of happiness, that Christmas spirit,” Lange said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
