Editor’s note: Due to recent flooding, please be sure to call ahead to ensure the event is still happening.
Sept. 7
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition — 1-5 p.m. Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Granite Lecture and Film Series: 1960s BGA Summer Outings — Join the Vermont Granite Museum for a historic film presentation, 6-7 p.m. Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre, 802-249-3897.
Sept. 8
Art at the Kent: Traces — In this once-a-year exhibition, highlighting work from more than 20 Vermont artists. 10-5 p.m. or by appointment, Kent Tavern Museum, Kent Corners Road, Montpelier. 802-223-6613.
Capital City Concerts Flood — Relief Benefit Concert with Jeffrey Chappell, a blockbuster program including Mozart’s Fantasy and Fugue in C Major, Beethoven’s Opus 109, Chopin’s Andante Spianato, and more. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Barre Opera House, 6 North Main St., Barre.
Sept. 9
Vermont Genealogy Library Open House- Vermont Genealogy Library Open House 10 -4 p.m. River Road, 57 River Road, Essex Junction. 802-871-0647.
Central Vermont Flood Relief Benefit Concert — Enjoy an afternoon of music on the State House Lawn to benefit Barre and Montpelier’s residents and businesses impacted by the flooding. 3-7 p.m. Vermont State House lawn, 115 State St., Montpelier.
Sept. 10
Inspiring Action: A REVolution Rally to End Bullying — We invite the community of the Northeast Kingdom to join The REVolution at our first anti-bullying rally from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. Bandstand Park, 115 Park Ave., Lyndon.
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show — noon-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Sept. 12
Sept. 13
Deep Impressions: Elinor Randall, Master Printmaker — A survey of Randall’s printmaking, representing most of the various printmaking forms that she examined in her exhibition history, stretching from 1954 to 2013. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
Primordial — Paintings by Kate Arslambakova. This body of work is highly influenced by the surrealist movement and attempts to bring the primordial microscopic world into focus. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
Rock Solid XXIII — This annual stone sculpture exhibit, since 2000, showcases stone sculptures and assemblages by area artists and other work that depicts the beautiful qualities of stone. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
Connection & Recovery — Yoga and wellness coach Kristen Miranda leads a workshop on self-care. 6:30-8 p.m. Montpelier. 802-223-3338.
Sept. 14
Sept. 15
An Event That Matters — This is a benefit to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. This year’s beneficiary is NAMI Vermont. 6-11 p.m. Elks Lodge, 10 Jefferson St., Barre, 05641.
Celtic, Folk & World Music Concert with Four Shillings Short perform traditional and original music from the Celtic Lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on more than 30 instruments, 7-9 p.m. The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier Center Inc., 1620 Center Road, Montpelier. 605-274-1100.
The contemporary drama “Time Stands Still” — Green Room Productions is bringing the gripping drama to Waterbury Center and Burlington for two weekends in September. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center.
Sept.16
Getting Started on Your Family History — Learn best practices for uncovering your family history 10:30 p.m.-noon. Barre. 802-871-0647.
Contra Dance with Adina Gordan — Series continues with Adina Gordon and Russet Trio. Everyone welcome with all dances taught and newcomers lesson at 7:40 p.m. Bring soft soled shoes. 7:40-11 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Route 12, Berlin. 802-225-8921.
Sept. 17
Sept. 20
Fall Central Vermont OLLI series — 1:30-3 p.m. Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre St., Montpelier. 802-793-2880.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s: The Caregiver’s Perspective — An expert on dementia and Alzheimer’s discusses care. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Montpelier. 802-223-3338.
Sept. 21
