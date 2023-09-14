Editor’s note: Due to recent flooding, it is best to call ahead to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.
Sept. 14
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition — a cartoon and comics exhibition 1-5 p.m. Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show — 4-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Sept. 15
Art at the Kent, Art Café — Enjoy a Friday morning visit to the exhibition with fresh-baked goods, tea and live music in the ballroom. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Kents Corner State Historic Site, 7 Old West Church Road, Calais. 802-223-6613.
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show — 4-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
An Event That Matters — This is a benefit to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. This year’s beneficiary is NAMI Vermont. 6-11 p.m. Elks Lodge, 10 Jefferson St., Barre.
Celtic, Folk & World Music Concert with Four Shillings Short — traditional and original music from the Celtic Lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on over 30 instruments 7-9 p.m. The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier Center Inc., 1620 Center Road, Montpelier. 605-274-1100.
The contemporary drama “Time Stands Still” — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center.
Sept. 16
Getting Started on Your Family History — Learn best practices for uncovering your family history from 10:30 a.m. to noon in Barre. 802-871-0647.
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show — 4-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
The contemporary drama “Time Stands Still” — 7:30-9:30 pm. Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center.
Contra Dance with Adina Gordan — Everyone welcome with all dances taught and newcomers lesson at 7:40-11 p.m. Bring soft soled shoes. Capital City Grange, 6612 Route 12, Berlin. 802-225-8921.
Sept. 17
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show — 4-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Sept. 19
Film Screening: “Reimagining Safety: Police, Prisons and Abolition” — A screening of Matthew Solomon’s film followed by a panel discussion on policing and prison reform in Vermont with local experts and organizers. 7-9:30 pm. Goddard College, 123 Pitkin Road, Plainfield. 802-595-6658.
Sept. 20
Fall Central Vermont OLLI series — 1:30-3 p.m. Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre St., Montpelier. 802-793-2880.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s: The Caregiver’s Perspective — An expert on dementia and Alzheimer’s discusses care. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Montpelier. 802-223-3338.
Sept. 21
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show — 4-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Sept. 22
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show — 4-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Scrag Mountain Music — A program of beautiful and heartwarming songs created with moms and caretakers in our community through the Lullaby Project. 5:30-8 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Route 12, Berlin.
Around the World in 30 Instruments — with Four Shillings Short 6:30-7:30 p.m. Pierson Library, 5376 Shelburne Road, Shelburne. 650-274-1100.
The contemporary drama “Time Stands Still” — 7:30-9:30 pm. Off Center for the Dramatic Arts, 1127 North Ave., Burlington. 716-640-4639.
Sept. 23
The Point to Point — Ride your bike to help end hunger in Vermont at the Point to Point, powered by VSECU. Join us on the State House Lawn in Montpelier to put the fun in fundraising. 6-6:30 p.m. The State House, 115 State St., Montpelier. 802-371-5120.
Fungi Fest is a full-day celebration of all things mushrooms. Join us for fungi forays, learn how to identify mushrooms, get involved with the VT Mycoflora Project, and view mushroom art. 8:30-7 p.m. North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
The contemporary drama “Time Stands Still” from 2-4 p.m. Off Center for the Dramatic Arts, 1127 North Ave., Burlington. 716-640-4639.
Art Social at Studio Place Arts — Celebrate the new shows at SPA and meet the artists. Performance by a group from the Vermont Fiddle Orchestra, led by Susan Reid. 4:30-6:30 pm. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show — 4-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Art Gallery Reception, Fruits of the Forest Floor — Join in for an evening celebrating our fall art exhibit. This mushroom-themed juried group show includes work in a variety of media from artists across New England. 5-7 p.m. North Branch Nature Center, 713 Elm St., Montpelier. 802-229-6206.
The contemporary drama “Time Stands Still” — Green Room Productions will ends its hugely successful Vermont tour of “Time Stands Still” with three shows at Off Center for the Dramatic Arts in Burlington. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Off Center for the Dramatic Arts, 1127 North Ave., Burlington. 716-640-4639.
Sept. 24
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show — 4-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Sept. 27
“Homeslice” Reading — Author Dayton J. Shafer reads from his new work, “Homeslice.” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Montpelier. 802-223-3338. Visit www.kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs to register for this Zoom program.
Sept. 28
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show from 4-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.