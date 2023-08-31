Aug. 31
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition, 1-5 p.m. through Sept. 14, Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Sept. 1
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition, 1-5 p.m. through Sept. 14, Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Marjorie Kramer: Paintings — Her work has been called “plucky and lyrical” with “remarkable neomodernist observational rigor.” For most of her life, she has been a Vermonter but her artistic career began in New York. 4-5 p.m. The Front, 6 Barre St., Montpelier. 802-552-0877.
Sept. 2
The 52nd annual Mad River Valley Craft Fair — 80+ juried artists, bands, food court, door prizes, free kids’ activities and special events including Dinoman and yoga. $5 entry fee (kids younger than 12 admitted free of charge), no pets, held rain or shine. 10-5 p.m. Mad River Valley Craft Fair, 3337 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-583-1674.
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition, 1-5 p.m. through Sept. 14, Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Montpelier Contra Dance and Grange Fundraiser with Will Mentor calling and Genticorum playing the tunes. Regular admission plus additional fundraiser donations of any amount appreciated. More info at www.capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing 7:40-11 p.m. Capital City Grange, 6612 Route 12, Berlin. 802-225-8921.
Sept. 3
31st annual New World Festival — Vermont’s premier Celtic and French Canadian music and dance festival returns for the 31st year. See all your favorite bands like Le Vent du Nord, Cantrip, Frankie Gavin, Genticorum and many more. Noon-11 p.m. 71 N. Main St., Randolph. 802-728-9878.
Sept. 5
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition, 1-5 p.m. through Sept. 14, Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Sept. 6
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition, 1-5 p.m. through Sept. 14, Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
The Matter of Money — Learn more about creating a simple spending plan, qualifying for a loan, paying down debt and saving more of what you earn with a certified financial counselor. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Montpelier. 802-223-3338.
Sept. 7
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition, 1-5 p.m. through Sept. 14, Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Granite Lecture and Film Series: 1960s BGA Summer Outings — Join the Vermont Granite Museum for a historic film presentation. 6-7 p.m. Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, Barre. 802-249-3897.
Sept. 8
Art at the Kent — Traces — In this once-a-year exhibition, highlighting work from more than 20 Vermont artists. Open Friday to Sunday or by appointment, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kent Tavern Museum, Kent Corners Road, Montpelier. 802-223-6613.
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition, 1-5 p.m. through Sept. 14, Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Capital City Concerts presents a Flood-relief Benefit Concert with Jeffrey Chappell who will perform a blockbuster program including Mozart’s Fantasy and Fugue in C Major, Beethoven’s Opus 109, Chopin’s Andante Spianato, and more. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Barre Opera House, 6 North Main St., Barre.
Sept. 9
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition, 1-5 p.m. through Sept. 14, Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Sept. 10
Inspiring Action: A REVolution Rally to End Bullying — the community of the Northeast Kingdom is invited to join The REVolution at our first anti-bullying rally, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Bandstand Park, 115 Park Ave., Lyndon.
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show, held at the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm and Forest Route 100, Waitsfield. Sept. 10 through Oct. 8, 2023. Noon-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Sept. 12
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition, 1-5 p.m. through Sept. 14, Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Sept. 13
Deep Impressions: Elinor Randall, Master Printmaker — A survey of Randall’s printmaking, representing most of the various printmaking forms that she examined in her exhibition history from 1954-2013. 11:30-5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
Primordial — Paintings by Kate Arslambakova. This body of work is highly influenced by the surrealist movement and attempts to bring the primordial microscopic world into focus. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
Rock Solid XXIII — Annual stone sculpture exhibit, since 2000, showcases stone sculptures and assemblages by area artists and other work that depicts the beautiful qualities of stone. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Studio Place Arts, 201 North Main St., Barre. 802-479-7069.
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition, 1-5 p.m. through Sept. 14, Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
Connection & Recovery — Yoga and wellness coach Kristen Miranda leads a workshop on self-care. 6:30-8 p.m. Montpelier, 802-223-3338.
Sept. 14
The Mad Contemporary: Cartoon & Comics Exhibition presents “The Mad Contemporary,” a cartoon and comics exhibition, 1-5 p.m. through today, Mad River Valley Arts, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.
The 33rd annual Green Mountain Photo Show, held at the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm and Forest Route 100, Waitsfield. Sept. 10 through Oct. 8, 2023. Noon-9 p.m. Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, 48 Lareau Road, Waitsfield. 802-496-6682.