Central Vermont Medical CenterA daughter, Charlotte Mae Bard, was born Sept. 21, 2022, to Marc and Elizabeth (Stahler) Bard, of Northfield and Lyndonville.
A daughter, Kinsleigh Rae Boucher, was born Sept. 28, 2022, to Mariah Powers and William Boucher, of Williamstown.
A son, Calvin Randall Roy, was born Sept. 28, 2022, to Bradley and Alexa (Platts) Roy, of Middlesex.
A son, Wesley Michael Lamorey, was born Oct. 2, 2022, to Kyle and Hillary (Amell) Lamorey, of Northfield.
Copley Health SystemsA daughter, Juniper Stirling Buchanan, was born Sept. 16, 2022, to Aaron and Charlotte (Bender) Buchanan, of Lake Elmore.
A son, Oliver James Tilton, was born Sept. 24, 2022, to Erin Dubray and Isaac Tilton, of Waterville.
A son, Aiden Alexander Wheeler, was born Sept. 24, 2022, to Ethan and Samantha (Willis) Wheeler, of Hardwick.
Gifford Health CareA son, Colson Brigham Gauthier, was born Sept. 15, 2022, to Samantha Bubar Gauthier and Daniel Gauthier, of Berlin.
A son, Henry Tamir Persing, was born Sept. 15, 2022, to Jennifer Carlson and Armone Persing, of Middlesex.
A daughter, Chloe Elizabeth Rae Boarman, was born Sept. 19, 2022, to Melinda Thompson and Devon Mandigo, of Barre.
A son, Owen John Daniels, was born Sept. 23, 2022, to Kate Lalonde and Hunter Daniels, of Strafford.
Feedback wantedMONTPELIER — The City of Montpelier and planning consultant White + Burke Real Estate Advisors will hold three community feedback sessions re the 203 Country Club Road, formerly Elks Lodge property, project development: 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, onsite 203 Country Club Road, RSVP at bit.ly/club1006 online; 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Memorial Room, Montpelier City Hall; and online via Zoom; noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27.
Climate summitLAKE MOREY — The Association of Vermont Conservation Commissions annual summit will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Lake Morey Resort. Conservation commissions, climate scientists, activists and environmentalists from around the state will convene to discuss climate change response strategies. For more information and to register for the AVCC summit, visit vtconservation.com/conservation_summit online.
Wheels for WarmthWheels for Warmth aims to reduce the burden of heating and food costs and provide used, safe tires at affordable rates to Vermonters in need. The annual tire recycle and resale event collects tires from around the state to be either recycled or sold. All unsafe tires are recycled at $5 fee per tire, $10 fee per truck tire. For more information, visit wheelsforwarmth.org online. Proceeds go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.
Tires will be collected Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27 and 28, at four locations — from 2 to 6 p.m. at Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way in Barre, Casella Waste Systems in Williston, and Casella Construction in Mendon; or 1 to 5 p.m. at Stowe Events Field in Stowe.
The tire sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, in two locations: Vermont Granite Museum in Barre and Casella Construction in Mendon.
First respondersThe New England Chapter of American Public Works Association encourages all communities to participate in National First Responder Day on Oct. 28, and all citizens to take a moment to thank public works professionals for their critical role in response and recovery during disasters when an emergency strikes your community.
New specialistSOUTH BURLINGTON — HomeShare Vermont announced the hiring of new communications and outreach specialist Ric Cengeri. He was most recently the host of “Vermont Viewpoint,” daily news and issues-oriented talk show on WDEV Radio in Waterbury. Prior to that, Cengeri was a producer for “Vermont Edition” at Vermont Public Radio for 11 years and the morning show host at The Point in Montpelier. His experience includes in the advertising and public relations fields.
New leaderMONTPELIER — Steven Gold, chair of the Public Assets Institute Board of Directors, announced it has selected Stephanie Yu, current deputy director, as the organization’s next president and executive director. She replaces founder Paul Cillo, who will step down at the end of this year. Yu was hired as a policy analyst at Public Assets in 2015 and became deputy director in 2018. Her work experience in multiple states includes with AmeriCorps, state budget offices and legislatures.
Transition receptions will be held as follows: Greensboro (RSVP), 5:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, United Church; Brattleboro (RSVP), 5:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, River Garden Marketplace (cash bar); Montpelier (RSVP), 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, Unitarian Church; Burlington (RSVP), 5:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, Burlington Beer Co. (cash bar); White River Junction (RSVP), 4 to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, Hotel Coolidge (cash bar); Middlebury (RSVP), 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, American Flatbread (cash bar).
A nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 2003, Public Assets Institute is an independent research organization that works to improve the well-being of all Vermonters through research, fiscal analysis, public engagement and empowerment.
Novice weekendHunters embarking on their first deer season are encouraged to take advantage of Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s third annual novice weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23. The department invites new hunters who are interested in novice weekend to contact its Hunter Education Program by phone 802-828-1193 or email to HunterEducation@vermont.gov online.
Permits availableVermont Fish and Wildlife Department says it now has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only Oct. 27-30 season and the regular Dec. 3-11 muzzleloader season. The unallocated permits are available because not enough people applied for them in the lottery. The following Wildlife Management Units have muzzleloader antlerless permits available as of Oct. 4: A, F1, F2, K and N. A person who won a permit in the lottery may not purchase a second permit unless they take a deer with their first permit and then only if they have not reached their four-deer annual limit. These permits can be purchased for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis, at www.vtfishandwildlife.com online.
