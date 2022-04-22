RUTLAND — A Vermont Department for Children and Families supervisor testified in Family Court on Friday that a 19-year-old Rutland gunman charged with fatally shooting his best friend a year ago should not be treated as a youthful offender by the state.
Still, a lawyer for Kahliq Richardson of River Street maintained the manslaughter charge should be removed from adult court and sent to Family Court where it would be resolved behind closed doors and his conduct monitored until he is 22.
Defense attorney Robert Kaplan said testimony showed Richardson has changed his life and is more mature since the homicide. Kaplan said he believed it was appropriate to treat Richardson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, as a youthful offender under a new Vermont law.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver countered that Richardson should be treated as an adult because of his ongoing reckless and antisocial behavior before and during the shooting. The state has said Richardson fired a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun on April 3, 2021, after using cocaine.
Weaver noted DCF said its court-ordered review showed Richardson was a clear risk to public safety and there were inadequate court and DCF programs to treat his mental health and drug issues.
Weaver presented Richardson’s former girlfriend who testified Friday about repeated domestic abuse that left her with marks and scars. She broke off the relationship in January 2021, three months before the fatal shooting.
Judge Howard A. Kalfus, who heard more than three hours of testimony, police recordings and legal arguments, said he would take the defense motion under advisement. He said he expected to issue a written ruling within a few days.
Minutes after the hearing ended Kalfus met behind closed doors with the lawyers and crime victims to discuss how an aggravated domestic abuse case would be handled. Kaplan has petitioned for that felony charge also to be considered a youthful offender case. Richardson’s ex-girlfriend has said she was choked by him when he was still 17, court records show.
Judge David Fenster had earlier granted a petition on behalf of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus seeking to have the youthful offender request resolved in public session. Fenster agreed to allowing the public, including the press, into the hearing on the manslaughter case, but said the domestic abuse could be behind closed doors because Richardson was 17 at the time.
More than a dozen family and friends, along with media members, tuned in to the virtual hearing.
The state has charged Richardson in adult court with manslaughter in the April 3, 2021, fatal shooting of Jonah Pandiani, 19, at the Quality Inn on South Main Street. Richardson fled the scene, but surrendered a few hours later to Rutland Police. He pleaded innocent in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on April 5, 2021.
The defense later petitioned that he be considered a youthful offender — a new status in Vermont courts — that allows criminals up to age 22 to be treated as juveniles and have their cases resolved behind closed doors in Family Court.
Rebecca Lambert, Pandiani’s mother, told the court that she understands the objectives for the youthful offender law, but believed it was never designed to allow a killer to escape punishment. She said it was wrong that Richardson would never have to put on a job application that he killed somebody.
Lambert also said she has collected 700 signatures requesting the legislature revisit the law, which she said was not made clear when it was approved. She said she wants to do something in her son’s memory so no other family has to go through the pain she has suffered.
“It’s always right there,” said Lambert, who called the youthful offender claim “ludicrous.”
Complicating the efforts to keep the Richardson case a secret is a parallel public prosecution of the defendant in U.S. District Court in Burlington, where he could get a six-year prison sentence.
Federal agents arrested Richardson on a two-count criminal complaint minutes after he was released on conditions from state court on April 5, 2021, in the homicide case. He was charged with both unlawful possession of a firearm while being a regular user of illegal drugs and having a gun in violation of a relief from abuse order obtained by his then-girlfriend.
Richardson recently pleaded guilty in federal court to the charge of possession of the 9 mm handgun while being a regular user of illegal drugs, records show.
Based on federal sentencing guidelines — which are advisory — with the manslaughter case factored in, Richardson is likely facing about 70 months in prison, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller.
She said it would not be a time served or zero to six months imposed on Richardson, who is due for sentencing in July.
Britta Pirrung, a Department for Children and Families supervisor in Middlebury, testified Friday that the federal case could seriously impact any youthful offender status. She said the state would only be able to monitor Richardson until he was 22.
Kaplan acknowledged Richardson has admitted in federal court, to DCF and at other times that he shot Pandiani. Kaplan said the defense maintains it was an accident.
Weaver played a recorded interview with Phoenix Drake, 18, who was in the Rutland hotel room when the shot was fired. He told Rutland and state police detectives that Richardson had been playing around with the gun and pointing it at people, including him.
Drake also said Pandiani was minding his own business.
