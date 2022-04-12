Following an inquiry from at least one school board member about an assault on a student at Harwood Union High School in February, the superintendent has addressed the issue in a report to the school board ahead of its meeting this week.
Superintendent Brigid Nease on April 8 posted her report to the school board prior to its regular meeting scheduled for this Wednesday, April 13. In it, she uses nearly four pages to address questions and concerns surrounding school safety following an assault on a student in a bathroom on Feb. 1.
“Harwood Union has experienced some challenging and harmful behaviors by a small number of students. Those incidents are taken seriously and dealt with swiftly, appropriately, and confidentially with the students involved and their families. No one is minimizing the seriousness of these unfortunate, harmful incidents, least of all the administration,” Nease writes. “The discipline issued and the manner in which a harmful incident is dealt with in a public school can vary greatly from what parents may choose to do in their own family. Notwithstanding these challenges, overall our Harwood Union High School is safe…and we will continue to strive to improve climate and culture in all HUUSD schools.”
Word of the incident that involved several students as perpetrators circulated in the community soon after it happened. The Valley Reporter newspaper first reported on it in early March and it published a commentary from former Harwood teacher and current coach John Kerrigan critical of the administration’s handling of the incident.
Following the March 1 election, at least one school board member, newly elected Warren representative Ashley Woods, looked to newly chosen board leaders and Nease for more information.
“As a new member of the board I am not quite sure on procedure here but, can we get an update on how the situation with the ‘bathroom attack’ has been handled so far? I would appreciate hearing from Brigid on this,” she wrote in an email to the board’s group email.
Waterbury Roundabout obtained Woods’ message in a public information request recently. The newspaper requested and received email messages from the account belonging to school board member Jacqueline Kelleher who resigned from the board in March. Included in the school district’s reply to that request were emails that circulated among all board members during the time Kelleher’s account was active including several pertaining to the student assault case.
Nease responded to Woods, copying the group address that reaches all board members by sharing the written reply that the school principals sent to the Valley Reporter regarding the matter. The newspaper printed that reply in full.
Nease maintained that it was inappropriate for the school board to discuss the matter. She further explained why the board would not receive any information on the matter.
“Student discipline is one of the most highly regulated and confidential areas of school law. The board is really not permitted to informally know any more about the matter than the general public,” she wrote. “The administration has issued appropriate discipline, conducted required investigations, and developed whatever student plans are warranted. The board has a statutory judicial role and any premature knowledge of serious staff and student matters outside of the formal policy and steps outlined in Title 16 would put the district in jeopardy. Administration by law is not free to simply update the board on such situations nor is it the responsibility of the board to review each case as board members.”
Woods thanked Nease for her quick response, but added several questions.
“Our community holds the school board responsible for how serious situations are handled at school. Many in the community and this mom clearly think that not enough has been done. How does a school board member know how to answer questions without knowing what has been done?” she asked, acknowledging that confidentiality around identities would be necessary. “It seems the situation could be discussed without naming names?”
She also asked for clarification of what Nease meant by "putting the district in jeopardy" in her initial response. “Is the worry a lawsuit from a parent involved in this situation?”
Her third question: “This is a serious situation, scary for the community, especially those sending their kids to Harwood every day. I've had kids at Harwood since 2006 and this event stands out as alarming,” Woods wrote. “I'd like to know the section of title 16 that you are talking about where the law states that the board can't request an update from the principals and superintendent about a violent incident involving students, happening on a campus within our district. How can it be better that we have all heard hearsay but haven't heard the actual facts from the administration?”
In a reply email, Nease said she would not answer Woods’ additional questions, pointing out that it would risk violating state open meeting law. (State law forbids a quorum of an elected board from conducting business outside of a publicly warned meeting including discussions via email.)
Nease said that she would discuss the matter with the new board chair Kristen Rodgers and Vice Chair Kelley Hackett. “I will discuss the matter with them and offer some advice,” she said. “I would share that student discipline matters are an area that the board needs to pursue board training from both [the Vermont School Boards Association] and your school district attorney. It is complicated, highly confidential and regulated based on a number of laws and policies.”
Woods last week said had not had any further discussion on the topic with administrators.
The full board received at least one additional email reacting to the school assault. The messages released by the school district included one from Waterbury parent Jeanne Atchinson. “I am positively shaking,” she wrote after learning of the incident. “You must do something about this! Perhaps none of you have ever faced an assault. No child should have to face this at school!”
Stressing that “bullies cannot be allowed to rule our schools,” she concluded saying “I am appalled and completely disappointed in this entire situation. I sure do hope that we see some serious changes over there immediately!”
By mid-March, school administrators gave the OK for a schoolwide effort to go forward to address the issue of safety and behavior. A student class and club focused on student participation in school issues had been working since last fall to train enough student facilitators to lead group discussions that would include all students in the high school.
Those discussion groups took place in mid-March and the school board at its March 23 meeting heard a summary of some of the key points that they generated. Students acknowledged that not everyone feels safe at school and they suggested that administrators be more clear about potential consequences of bad behavior.
At that same meeting, the school board heard from the mother of the February assault victim. Michele Ritzinger of Fayston acknowledged that involving students in addressing the issue and brainstorming action was valuable, but she called on school principals to take a higher profile in the process.
Nease in her report to the school board defended the school principals saying they have followed school protocols and explained that much information surrounding such an incident remains confidential. Nease also is critical of public discussion that is uninformed and speculative regarding the matter.
“Our administrators have conducted thorough investigations. It is my professional opinion based on the information before me that they have followed Vermont and federal law, board policy, and best practices,” Nease writes. “They have implemented strict and necessary consequences. The fact of the matter is that the only known fact is the number of days any student is suspended because they obviously are not at school. Safety plans, schedule changes, monitoring, restorative practices, probation(s), counseling and outside agency support(s) are private information. Period. By law. So, no person can judge without that full scope of knowledge if what was issued is ‘enough’ or the ‘right punishment.’”
Nease’s conclusion addresses the incident and the action taken out of public view. She stresses that the high school at present is safe and the district aims to improve the “climate and culture” in all of its schools. The same report to the school board offers details about surveys in progress now assessing the climate including perceptions of school safety across the district. Those surveys were planned prior to the assault at the high school, she points out.
Nease’s full report to the school board is in the meeting packet for April 13 on the HUUSD.org website under the Board heading. The section of the report titled “Behavior, Discipline and Harwood Union High School” is published in full on WaterburyRoundabout.org in the Opinion section.
