WATERBURY — Incumbent Democratic state Reps. Theresa Wood and Tom Stevens in the Washington-Chittenden House district won re-election Tuesday, fending off challenges from two opponents.
Wood and Stevens handily won in their hometown of Waterbury in Washington County, as well as in the Chittenden County communities of Huntington and Bolton.
According to results reported by town clerks in all three towns, Wood was the top vote-getter with 40% or 3,751 votes; Stevens was next with 33% which was 3,133 votes.
Independent challenger Chris Viens, a Waterbury Select Board member since 2012, received 1,417 votes or 15%, and Republican newcomer Brock Coderre received 1,188 votes or 12.5%.
Viens came in third in Waterbury but Coderre bested Viens in Huntington and Bolton.
The district, which also includes the tiny hamlet of Buels Gore with a population of approximately 30 residents. The vote total there was unavailable Tuesday evening.
Turnout in all three towns was high: 83% in Huntington, 77% in Waterbury, 76% in Bolton, according to the town clerks.
This election was for Stevens’ seventh term. “I’m very grateful for the support I received from the voters. As always it’s a question going into election day, but gratifying to know I’ve been re-elected and chosen by my constituents to continue to work for them.”
This will be the third term for Wood, who said she was happy this election cycle is finished. “Hopefully things can heal and mend from here,” Wood said. “I appreciate the responsibility people have entrusted me with and look forward to serving everyone in the district in Montpelier.”
Wood referenced the recent controversy in the race involving Viens who came under fire in Waterbury two weeks ahead of Election Day for suggesting police be “segretated” with minority officers directed to respond to calls involving non-white citizens. Presented with a petition with more than 450 signatures calling his resignation from the Waterbury Select Board, Viens agreed to step down as chair and participate in anti-racism education.
Coderre late Tuesday said he enjoyed the experience of running for office for the first time: “I had an unbelievable amount of fun meeting so many neighbors. I’ve gained an invaluable amount of knowledge from countless conversations about topics like local history, business, and general way of life. Enjoyably, just about every single person I met was incredibly kind. We want the same things, even if we didn’t agree on how to get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.