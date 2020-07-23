Thinking back to the days of TV Westerns, one might picture a campfire glowing as tired cowboys sit eating a dinner of beef jerky, beans and cornbread cooked at the chuck wagon. Visitors to Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, however, have found where the real cowboy food is being served.
Perini is not just a place to stop, grab a quick bite and be on your way. It takes a little traveling around a few bends on the Texas highways south of Abilene to find it, but it’s worth it.
It is a destination restaurant that offers a relaxing atmosphere with some of the finest Texas cooking y’all will ever taste.
Best to make a reservation before going, but no worries about traffic jams: Buffalo Gap has a population of about 460.
Tom Perini is the owner of the ranch and said when his dad died, he came home to become a cowboy and take care of the family ranch. However, he always gravitated toward the chuck wagon and doing the cooking. In 1983 he took his best chuck wagon meals and opened a restaurant. Perini has not totally left the chuck wagon behind — in fact he’s taken it international, sharing his famed Texas mesquite smoked peppered beef tenderloin and more in a variety of countries.
When it comes to traditional chuck wagon food, Perini’s has it. However, there are some twists found on the menu. Quail legs are a popular starter, along with jalapeno bites. Both are made fresh. When it comes to steaks there is quite a selection, from filet to Cowboy ribeye.
Side dishes are a tasty adventure that include green chile hominy and Zucchini Perini, zucchini slices baked in an Italian meat sauce topped off with Parmesan cheese.
Not a big beef lover? Well, this chuck wagon cook knows the ins and outs of dusted shrimp, catfish and pork ribs. And the burgers — NBC’s “Today” awarded Perini’s with the best burger award.
Save a little room to share a dessert or three from bread pudding to Texas chocolate cake, strawberry shortcake just like Perini’s great-grandmother made, or jalapeno cheesecake.
The best way to experience Perini’s is to book a stay in the guest quarters so after eating yourself into a coma you can stagger over to your room. Perini calls it simple elegance and, of course, the hospitality is Texas style. It’s a great place to kick off those boots and relax after a wonderful meal, whether in the 1885 farmhouse, which is the original ranch house, or the camp house next door. They are rustic with all the modern conveniences.
Since its catering beginnings from a chuck wagon, Perini’s has grown to include not only the restaurant and quarters but a country market and café. The market has fresh items from local farmers. Travelers will find kitchen supplies, gourmet foods, old-fashioned toys and even something for pets.
For more information on the award-winning restaurant visit periniranch.com. For guest quarters inquiries call 800-367-1721 or email info@periniranch.com.
