Details were scarce Friday about a reported COVID-19 outbreak in the Rutland area except that it was "small," according to state officials.
Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Friday the state was monitoring a handful of outbreaks but that they were not yet a cause for concern.
"There's always a scattering around the state," he said. "Fortunately, the numbers are usually very small."
One outbreak under investigation, he said, was in Rutland County.
"The investigation is actually very early," Levine said. "We're obviously interviewing possible cases, providing public health recommendations, conducting contact tracing, obviously recommending quarantine and symptom monitoring as needed."
Levine said the outbreak was small, which is officially defined as fewer than six cases.
"That precludes us from offering much more descriptive information regarding any of this," Levine said. "We're actually trying to get more details on the exact nature of that and where the initial exposure might have actually occurred."
Mayor David Allaire said Acting Fire Chief William Lovett had gotten a little more information out of the state – enough to satisfy him in was a minor outbreak. Allaire expressed frustration with both the lack of information from the state and the vagueness of early reporting on the outbreak, which he said circulated quickly Friday morning on social media.
"A lot of people now are getting their news through Facebook," he said. "When something like that goes out without any backup, it sends people into a tizzy and not without reason."
The area previously had a publicized outbreak in June, when a dozen employees at what the state would only identify as a "work site" in Rutland County tested positive. Published reports later identified the workers as employees of the Fair Haven-based Camara Slate, living in bunkhouses across the border in New York.
