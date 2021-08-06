The spread of COVID-19 cases at Waterbury’s summer recreation day camp now totals 13 cases and the state Department of Health is investigating the situation as an outbreak.
In an announcement early Friday evening, the Vermont Health Department said 13 campers, most of whom are under the age of 12, and therefore unvaccinated, have tested positive. “No instances of severe illness among campers or staff have been reported,” the Health Department said.
The cases mostly involve children in grades 1 through 3 although several are in the kindergarten and middle school groups at camp, officials said.
“Contact tracing is in progress, and everyone impacted is receiving appropriate guidance and information, including about getting tested and any needed quarantine and isolation,” the Health Department statement said. “Camp staff and town officials have been working with the department to keep camp families and staff informed.”
The 8-week camp has summer enrollment of approximately 170 youngsters from kindergarten through seventh grade. Weekly attendance varies, explained Recreation Director Nick Nadeau. This week was the seventh week and was somewhat chaotic and confusing as the COVID-19 cases emerged and contact tracing began.
“This is such hard news to swallow, especially after the six incredibly outstanding weeks we’ve had this summer,” Nadeau said in an email to camp parents Friday evening. “We walked the kids through this today at pool time and explained why this was their last day and how difficult it might be for all of us to hear this news. But we ended with how this was to ensure they had a smooth and safe transition into the school year in a couple of weeks, where they will be able to see their friends again.”
School in the Harwood Unified Union School District is scheduled to begin Aug. 26. State officials this week issued recommendations that all districts begin with full-time in-person learning with all staff and students wearing masks for the first 10 days of school before relaxing mask-wearing practices. School officials said they will review state guidance and issue information by Aug. 20 on how COVID-19 protocols will work.
In its communication Friday, the Health Department advised people in the community to be aware of the outbreak and to get tested for COVID-19 if they have been in contact with anyone involved in the program. “There may have been multiple opportunities for exposure in the community. For this reason, the Health Department is recommending that people who may have had contact with someone associated with the camp monitor themselves and their children for symptoms, and to consider getting tested for the virus and isolating at home while awaiting their results,” the department said. Health officials recommend testing regardless of vaccination status.
Testing at the Waterbury Ambulance Service station at 1727 Guptil Road in Waterbury Center is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Monday and Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 4-7 p.m. Wednesday. Visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing to find additional testing locations and times throughout Vermont.
The Health Department statement Friday did not say whether the Waterbury cases involved the highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. However, state Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine this week said that approximately 85% of cases checked for the strain have been found to be the more transmissible version of the virus.
One week, 13 cases
The outbreak began last weekend and town officials took steps at the start of the week to work with the Health Department. Nadeau said he heard of the first child testing positive on Saturday. By Monday evening, two more cases were confirmed, prompting the camp to close the first-through-third grade location for Tuesday in order for Health Department contract tracing staff to communicate with families.
On Wednesday, the program on advice from state health officials reopened all three of its locations. Kindergarten campers and middle school campers have separate meeting spots. Attendance last week was over 100 per day and this week it dropped to about 50-60 campers per day, due both to the COVID-19 situation and light enrollment for the week as families had other plans, Nadeau explained.
Camp is scheduled to end next Friday, Aug. 13, but for all of the campers who attended this week, Friday was their last day. A Recreation Department email to parents of campers Friday evening explained: “Upon continued contract tracing, the health department has advised the town to close the program to the unvaccinated children in all grades (K-7) who attended this week.”
Older students who are vaccinated and any campers who did not attend this week would be eligible to attend next week, Nadeau said. “We are asking that they get a COVID test over the weekend,” he said. In an interview he added that should any additional cases emerge next week, camp would end for the season before the 13th.
“I am really sorry about all of this; from the bottom of my heart. This is not how I wanted camp to end for these kids, but we had to do the right thing and take the health department up on their most recent advice (this afternoon) to end the program for the group of kids who might have been infected this week so that we could minimize any potential outbreaks,” Nadeau wrote to parents.
Camp staff this week have tested negative and are vaccinated, Nadeau noted, so they would be able to work next week. Because only about 35 campers would be eligible to attend the final week, it will be held at Anderson Field.
Camp will offer families refunds for the missed session next week and days children were out this week for COVID-19 reasons. Nadeau told families that staff would plan an end-of-summer celebration next Friday as a drive-through event with an online slideshow and staff would return any belongings children left behind given the hasty conclusion on Friday.
“Again, I am so sorry for this incredibly sad and abrupt news,” Nadeau told parents, but the decision to end camp for those who attended this week was made “to keep children safe and healthy.”
Rec camp operated through the summer of 2020 with strict COVID-19 protocols in place and did not have any cases emerge. Nadeau said he regretted that this summer’s camp fell short of the same goal by two weeks. “We were so, so good,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.