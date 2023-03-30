MONTPELIER – The board of trustees for the Vermont State College System got an earful from community members Saturday unhappy with the proposed plan to digitize libraries within Vermont State University, doing away with most of its books.
Last month, officials with the university set to launch in July announced they were working on an “all-digital” library system that would see the university do away with its physical copies of books at its campuses in Lyndon, Castleton, Randolph and Johnson. Officials said this would be a cost cutting measure and included the elimination of seven full-time positions.
After strong public pushback, the school issued a revised plan earlier this month stating some books would remain on school campuses.
On Saturday, the board held its first meeting since the library plan was announced. The meeting was held at the Community College of Vermont location in Montpelier. The meeting room was full of community and faculty members, as well as other employees of the system who were there to participate in other agenda items for the meeting. All 15 members of the public who spoke about the plan spoke against it. Meeting participants held up signs that said things like, “A library without books is like a body without a soul,” and “Oxymoron: Library Without Books.”
Community members questioned why those at the system would seek feedback and input from them on certain topics, like libraries, when that input is ignored. They urged the board to listen to them and their desire to keep books in libraries. They talked about the damage this announcement has already caused to recruitment efforts, noting the announcement was made at a critical time in recruitment.
The plan also calls for moving athletics at the Johnson campus from the NCAA system to the lower USCAA, along with the elimination of varsity sports at Vermont Technical College in Randolph. Officials at the university said these moves were made because there weren’t enough athletes at both of those campuses to support the current structure for athletic teams there. Those who spoke at Saturday’s meeting said along with the library change, this move for sports also is turning prospective students away and hurting current students who went to those schools partly because of the athletics they offered.
They urged the board to reverse its decision in 2021 to enter into an agreement with the state where the system would receive a certain level of funding if it agreed to reduce its deficit by $5 million per year over five years for total reduction of $25 million. Community members said the system should have told the state such cuts aren’t possible, are irresponsible and are likely the reason the system is now looking to make cuts to its libraries.
Linda Olsen said she’s been teaching at Castleton for 28 years. Olsen also is the president of higher education for the union American Federation of Teachers Vermont.
She said data shows of 1,911 higher education institutions polled which had two- of four-year public colleges, only 21 of them had digital-only libraries. Olsen said all but one of those 21 schools only offered online courses.
“It makes sense in that situation,” she said.
She said this decision to digitize the libraries here isn’t innovative and won’t make the university sustainable.
Critics of the plan for the libraries said the system was looking for cuts in the wrong area. They suggested the board look into increased administrative costs.
Carl Brandon said he teaches physics and rocket science at Vermont Tech. Brandon said he’s been teaching for 46 years in the system and has been keeping track of data for the union over that time.
He said the system has told the Legislature it has 20 fewer leadership positions this year than it has had previously. Brandon said he asked the chancellor’s office for information about those positions and was told there was no documentation to provide.
He said from the annual data the system does provide, the system currently has 788 non-faculty employees and 240 faculty members.
“The non-faculty make up 74% of the institution and what we’re supposed to be doing is teaching,” he said.
Brandon said in looking at salaries, he focused on those in the system that were greater than $100,000 per year. He said two years ago, there were 34 such positions in the system making that much. He said that number increased to 40 last year and currently sits at 52.
Brandon said the chancellor’s office alone saw the number of such positions increase from six two years ago to 17 today.
“That does not sound like a reduction,” he said.
Plainfield resident Glenda Bissex said while she had taught at Johnson previously, she was there to represent the community. Bissex said she was dismayed the sign-in sheet for the meeting asked the participant what institution they were part of and their title, as if the board did not want nor expect to hear from the community.
She said in trying to make sense of the plan, she realized it was part of a “larger picture” to ultimately turn the system into a hybrid model.
“Well I don’t know how you make something hybrid if you remove all the books. … because there’s nothing to make a hybrid out of,” she said.
Bissex said she’s not opposed to technology, but she was opposed to the destruction of the university step by step. She called the library the heart of the university.
Eileen “Lynn” Dickinson, chair of the board of trustees, thanked participants for their remarks and urged members of the public to continue to let system officials know what they think. Dr. Parwinder Grewal, the university’s inaugural president, reported the library plan is still being refined.
About two hours after the public comment section of the meeting had ended and as the meeting was close to ending, Board member William Lippert, a former representative in the Vermont Legislature, responded to the feedback the board had received. After hearing updates from Grewal on the effort to create the university, Lippert said this undertaking by merging state schools is complex and essential to the system’s survival.
Lippert asked Grewal to continue to listen to the feedback he had received from the community and take it into account when refining the library plan. He also urged community members to listen to what those at the system are saying and engage with them.
“It would be a disservice to the entirety of everybody’s work if this particular issue continues at some level to be a flashpoint which actually – not intentionally – but undermines the success of our entire transformation effort. By having people questioning what we’re doing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.