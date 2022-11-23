NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A second-half surge led Yale to a 73-44 victory over the University of Vermont men’s basketball team Tuesday night at John J. Lee Amphitheater.
Yale opened the game with a 7-2 run in the first 2:39, but Vermont quickly answered to tie the game before the first media timeout. Gibson made both baskets to knot the game at 7-7, starting with a pull-up jumper along the baseline, followed by a triple from the right wing with 15:37 left in the half. Matt Veretto would make a layup coming out of the timeout to put Vermont in front.
The Bulldogs answered with eight-straight points to take a 15-9 lead with 12:13 remaining. Matt Knowling contributed half of Yale’s production in the run.
Dylan Penn sank a floater before the shot clock expired to stop the Yale run. His basket helped the Catamounts claw back and take the lead before the final media timeout of the first frame.
Nick Fiorillo came up with two huge baskets minutes later, throwing down a dunk to tie the game and finishing a three-point play on the following possession to put Vermont up 25-22 with 4:07 remaining.
Yale’s Jack Molloy sank a triple to briefly tie the game, but UVM pulled back in front on a layup by Penn with 3:52 left in the half. Veretto would extend the lead with 0:20 on the clock, giving the Cats a 30-27 lead that it would take into the locker room.
The Bulldogs’ offense surged at the start of the first half, sinking seven of their first 11 field goals in a 20-5 run. Bez Mbeng and Isaiah Kelly contributed to over half of Yale’s points with six each in the run, resutling in a 47-35 lead with 11:58 remaining.
Aaron Deloney answered with a three-pointer, but a basket by John Poulakidas sparked another run for Yale, scoring seven-straight points to take a 54-38 lead with 10:32 left on the clock.
Yale’s offense continued as the clock winded down. Yassine Graham gave the Bulldogs their largest lead of the night, sinking the final basket with 1:31 remaining.
Matt Veretto was the lone Catamount scoring in double figures with 12 points.
“Obviously, you know, tough loss tonight,” said UVM coach John Becker, in a UVM press release. “Got absolutely destroyed in the second half. I have to do a better job of preparing the guys and, you know, scheduling better. This one’s on me again for just the wrong schedule for this group.
“We’ll keep pushing forward and continue to try and make adjustments and do a better job preparing these guys to win. But give credit Yale, they were by far the better team. We’ll have to regroup and as we head down to the Bahamas.”
The Catamounts head to The Bahamas for the Nassau Championship, hosted at Baha Mar. Vermont will face Ball State on Friday to open the tournament. Tip-off is slated for 12 p.m. and will broadcast live on FloHoops.
