The spotlight in the center of Champlain Valley Union High School's gymnasium was shining bright this weekend, highlighting the state's top wrestlers doing what they do best.
The stands were packed to the brim, many crowded outside of the mat and the atmosphere was electric.
Everything seemed normal again.
It was a feeling that wasn't felt a year ago. Wrestling was one of two winter sports not allowed to compete, along with indoor track and field, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
It was a year of state championship hopes lost, a year of development gone and teams were left to pick up the pieces.
The return of wrestling this year for the sport could get back on track and Sunday night capped a successful season.
Fair Haven sophomore Trey Lee was fresh off a junior high states runner-up finish and was excited for what was to come in his varsity season last winter. Of course, that season never came.
Lee had to wait until this season to kick off his high school career and it was an incredibly successful one at that, finishing as the runner-up in the 126-pound weight class. Lee was pinned by undefeated Nick Pierce, of Spaulding in the finals.
"Wrestling is so fun. It's an oasis for me," Lee said. "I get to get mean, get dirty. When I'm off the mat, I can be super friendly. It's awesome that you can change so easily and be a beast.
"(The championship) match is going to make a big spot in my head for next year. I'm going to work my butt off to have that chance again."
The absence of a season last year took away a crucial opportunity for teams to build off momentum from the 2020 season. Spaulding had inserted itself in the conversation in 2020 battling with Mount Anthony and Essex to be the state's best team.
The 2021 season could have been a chance to close that gap even more.
On Sunday, MAU extended its national-record championship win streak to 33 years in a row, but got one of the biggest scares in that dynastic run by the Crimson Tide.
The Patriots won by just 5.5 points over Spaulding. The only year where the margin of victory was more slim was 1991 when the streak was still in its infancy.
"We wanted to work way harder to get these wins (Sunday)," said Crimson Tide wrestler Ryan Glassford.
Glassford was one of five Spaulding wrestlers to win individual state titles. Glassford earned his at 138 pounds besting MAU's Landon Davis by 3-1 decision in a match that was as tightly-contested as any Sunday night.
"I missed last year and I didn't get the state championship, so I put in all the work this year and got what I wanted," Glassford said.
Otter Valley's Sam Martin was close to realizing his dream of becoming a state champion, but ended up falling to the Patriots' Hayden Gaudette in the 220 finals.
He cherished the return this year, even with the lost season taking away a potential milestone.
"I was very thankful I was able to wrestle my senior year," Martin said. "Unfortunately, I wasn't able to get my 100 wins because of COVID. I was on track to getting it."
Longtime Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock was one of the coaches involved in the effort to save the sport last season.
"The big thing is that we're back on the mat," Shaddock said of the return to wrestling his winter. "Kids are wearing their masks and doing the right things and following the protocols of the schools. Hopefully, we'll get out of this whole COVID thing and get back to wrestling again."
The lost 2021 season is a thing of the past now. Wrestling is back and it's riding high. COVID couldn't get the pinfall this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.