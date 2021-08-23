Soccer enthusiasts will be in for a treat Saturday with the return of the Ninth Annual World Soccer Festival at Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park.
The interactive community-building event celebrates the cultural experience inspired by the beautiful game, which lies at the heart of nations across the world. The popular festival will feature a 3-on-3 children's World Cup tournament, an 11-on-11 exhibition match and a player parade prior to the competition. There will also be world music, food and free face painting.
Things will kick off at 9 a.m. before the event wraps up at 2 p.m. Erin Carr and Aaron McGee originally helped organize the festival along with Sunny Brink and Emmanuel Riby-Williams.
"The concept that Erin Carr and Aaron McGee came up with and we have continued is more than just a soccer tournament," 2021 organizer Mark Isselhardt said. "We think beyond the positives of being active and playing soccer. Something as simple as kids picking other nations to represent helps to build understanding and appreciation for global cultures."
Past international exhibition contests have included athletes from Central and South America, Europe and many African countries on a full field. Teams of four players will represent world nations in a fun-filled, recreational environment during the children's World Cup tourney.
Each youth team plays three 15-minute games, with a 25-minute rest between matches. There are no goalies or use of hands in front of the 6-foot Pugg goals. Three players from each team can be on the field at all times, with substitutions run on the fly. The short-sided matches are played on smaller fields that are roughly 20 yards wide and 30 yards in length.
