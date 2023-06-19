A handful of Central Vermont auto racing standouts showed off their speed and talent while excelling at the Father’s Day Sunday Special at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Waterbury Center driver Jason Woodard claimed top honors in the 75-lap Street Stock Open, while his son Tanner placed third. East Thetford racer Brandon Gray was runner-up, competing a Green Mountain State sweep in victory lane. Maine driver Johnny Clark won the 150-lap Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models, while Northfield’s Evan Hallstrom finished fourth.
Eighteen cars filled the track for the Street Stock competition to kick off the busy schedule. Racers from Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont battled for an early advantage, with Ryan Phillips leading the field to the green flag. Gray took over the lead on the fifth lap, leaving Phillips to fight door-to-door with Jason Woodard for second place.
Gray began lapping the unique cast of New England racers by lap 16. Two cautions slowed the field, with the first restart occurring on lap 34 for the spinning Leslie Keyser car in turn four. The second caution flag was waved on the restart lap due to a flat right-front tire that stalled Travis Lovejoy.
On the final restart, Jason Woodard got the jump on Gray from the outside groove and led the way all the way to the finish. Jason Woodard returned to White Mountain Motorsports Park victory lane with a $1,000 check waiting for him. Gray took his first finish outside of first place in 2023 with a runner-up finish and was followed by Tanner Woodard.
The headlining PASS Super Late Models were led to green by Garrett Hall and D.J. Shaw, with Joey Doiron and Mike Rowe close behind in the second row. Hall grabbed the early lead as Rowe followed on the inside. Shaw battled back to take control on lap 5. Shaw’s reign at the top didn’t last long, as Doiron took over the top spot on lap 7. After slipping back over multiple green-flag laps, Mike Rowe and Trevor Sanborn made contact at the start/finish line before Sanborn went low and pushed the Maine State Racing Legend up into the backstretch barriers. On two wheels, Rowe came back down to all four and slid sideways down the backstretch. The incident affected the runs of Andy Shaw and Shawn Knight, among others.
Doiron’s car went loose on the restart entry into turn one to give the edge to Shaw before Sanborn stopped in the infield grass to bring out a yellow flag on lap 38. Shaw edged out Doiron once again on the restart just before the yellow flag flew once again because Jimmy Renfrew Jr. was stopped high in turn four. On the restart, Shaw and Johnny Clark stole the show despite several subsequent restarts until Clark firmly took over on lap 65.
While battling got the best of Clark and Shaw, a determined Max Cookson started working his way toward the front on the outside groove. The final caution on lap 110 for a spun Brian Whalley set up a final 40-lap sprint to the end. Clark banged against Shaw in every corner as the two worked hard to jockey for position. Clark kept the lead as Shaw fell back on the outside, allowing Cookson, Evan Halstrom and Jimmy Renfrew Jr. to chase after Clark before time ran out. Johnny Clark wound up prevailing, while Max Cookson was second. Renfrew Jr. rounded out the victory lane podium.
The PASS Modifieds were next on the field, led to point by longtime drivers Spencer Morse and Ryan Ripley. Morse seized the early lead before Ripley took over at the front of the pack. Newcomers Ryan Hewins and Jacob Hethcoat also kept things interesting with charges near the top 3.
While Morse and Chandler Harrison engaged in a physical battle for fifth, points leader Brandon Varney marched into third place with his sights set on Hewins and Ripley. The lone caution on lap 22 for the spinning Spencer Vaughn gave the leaders too much of a gap ahead Varney, who ended with a third-place finish. Ripley triumphed, while Hewins was second.
The Mini Late Models rounded out the afternoon’s program. Desmond Skillings built the early lead, while Dustin Jackson, Cody LeBlanc and defending champion Nick Anderson were on his heels. The lone caution flag flew on lap 9 for a stalled Josh Dunn, whose car unexpectedly caught fire until Speedway Safety Services extinguished the blaze.
Skillings and Cody LeBlanc dueled under the restart green flag until huge contact between the two on lap 22 in turn two allowed Anderson to grab the lead. Anderson easily closed out his first win of the 2023 season and was followed by Skillings in second and Jackson in third. The action returns to the track Saturday.
Father’s Day Sunday Special
White Mt. Motorsports Park Results
June 18, 2023
Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models
1. 54 Johnny Clark Hallowell, ME 2. 39 Max Cookson Pittsfield, ME 3. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew, Jr. Candia, NH 4. 1VT Evan Hallstrom Northfield, VT 5. 44 Trevor Sanborn E. Parsonsfield, ME 6. 94 Garrett Hall Scarborough, ME 7. 60 D.J. Shaw Center Conway, NH 8. 40RI Mike Mitchell Cumberland, RI 9. 73D Joey Doiron Berwick, ME 10. 02 Brian Whalley Laconia, NH 11. 38 Garrett Lamb Windham, ME 12. 41 Logan Melcher Fayette, ME 13. 90K Derek Kneeland Scarborough, ME 14. 11B Matt Beers Farmingdale, ME 15. 47B Gabe Brown Center Conway, NH 16. 25 Shawn Knight S. Paris, ME 17. 07 Nick Calvert Steep Falls, ME 18. 09 Jeremy Davis Tamworth, NH 19. 12 Dennis Spencer, Jr. Oxford, ME 20. 24 Mike Rowe Turner, ME 21. 50 Andy Shaw Center Conway, NH
Street Stock Open
1. 68NH Jason Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 2. 00VT Brandon Gray E. Thetford, VT 3. 68VT Tanner Woodard Waterbury Ctr., VT 4. 44VT Justin Prescott Milton, VT 5. 89 Ryan Phillips Buxton, ME 6. 22 Austin Erickson Ashland, NH 7. 47 Brian Caswell Buxton, ME 8. 46 Aaron Maynard Lyndonville, VT 9. 2 Travis Lovejoy Waterboro, ME 10. 27 Leslie Keyser Ossipee, NH 11. 30CT Charles Beal Ledyard, CT 12. 83 Shawn Gilpatrick W. Newfield, ME 13. 30 Jaysin Beal Ledyard, CT 14. 1 Billy Childs Jr. Leeds, ME 15. 5VN Scott Vien Ashland, NH 16. 60 Dustin Towle Corinth, VT
PASS Modifieds
1. 09 Ryan Ripley Thomaston, ME 2. 70 Ryan Hewins Oxford, ME 3. 1 Brandon Varney Canton, ME 4. 1x Kevin Varney Mechanic Falls, ME 5. 34 Spencer Morse Naples, ME 6. 85 Chandler Harrison Freeport, ME 7. 28 Kevin Oliver 8. 21 Zach Nicholson Ctr. Ossipee, NH 9. 6 Drew Morse Auburn, ME 10. 7 Spencer Vaughn Canton, ME 11. 13 Evan Roy Turner, ME 12. 9 Alex Ricker Tamworth, NH 13. 33 Billy Dixon N. Waterboro, ME
Mini Late Models