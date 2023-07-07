WILLISTON — The 58th Vermont Senior Women’s Golf Championship, a major tournament of the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association, is set to kick off at Williston Country Club this Tuesday.
With a strong field of 100 select golfers from all parts of the state, and in one of the largest fields ever, the two-day competition promises to be fierce.
This year will be the first time Williston Golf Club will play host. The course is in fine form and ready to provide a stiff challenge to the golfers.
Players must be over 50 to compete, but are still at the top of their game on the course.
Andrea Brown, of Champlain Country Club, returns as the two-time defending Senior Champion. Her 2022 two-day total was 155 and she will be looking for a three-peat. Challenging her, and looking for a 12th Senior title, is 2022 runner-up Reggie Parker of Ekwanok Country Club. But never
Home-course favorite Jeanne Morrissey, of Williston Golf Club, is seeking a third Senior title.
There are many 2022 top-ten finishers that are looking to break through for the first time like Neshobe Golf Club’s Kristen Mahoney, 10-time Vermont Amateur Champion Holly Reynolds, of Copley Country Club, and 3-time Mid-Amateur Champion Ann O’Day of Williston Golf Club.
In addition to the individual stroke play, the team competition promises to be exciting. Fielding their largest team ever with 24 players, Williston has the home course advantage as they look for a three-peat.
Here’s a look at Brown’s victories the last two years:
In 2021, Brown could check off another box in her golf career on Wednesday.
She had won the Vermont Amateur and Mid-Amateur in her career, but this was her first Senior title.
Brown locked up the 2021 Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Senior Championship with a 12-over tournament at Neshobe Golf Club, just holding on ahead of three women who shot 13-over across the 36-hole event.
Brown came into the day with a three-stroke advantage atop the leaderboard, having the second best individual round of the tournament with a 75 on Tuesday.
Brown had to battle to keep her spot atop the leaderboard. She was getting a nice push from two of the golfers in her second-day group, Ekwanok Country Club’s Reggie Parker, an 11-time Senior champion, and Williston Golf Club’s Jeanne Morrissey, who was the defending Senior champion at the time.
Montgelas, Parker and Neshobe’s Kristin Mahoney ended up in a tie for second at 13-over, so the trio played a playoff hole on 18.
Outside of Brown and the three golfers that finished at 13-over, Morrissey took the final spot in the top-five gross with a score of 14-over.
Stowe’s Jena Wood finished in sixth at 17-over in a tie with Williston’s Ann O’Day.
Gretchen White and Quechee’s Kathleen Natale finished at 20-over in eighth place and Proctor-Pittsford’s Jojo Valente rounded out the top 10 at 22-over.
Williston Golf Club won the Pat Job Cup. Williston’s 449 was 20 better than second-place Champlain and 24 better than Burlington. Proctor-Pittsford and Rutland rounded out the top five.
Last year, Brown finished the tournament at 13-over, beating out Ekwanok Country Club’s Reggie Parker by two strokes.
Brown played her best golf on the first day with a 75 that put her atop the leaderboard.
Second-place Parker was the lone golfer to shoot under 80 both days, carding a 78 and 79.
Neshobe Golf Club’s Mahoney took third at 17-over. Williston Golf Club’s O’Day was fourth at 19-over and Reynolds was fifth at 20-over.
Rutland Country Club’s Mary Jane Shomo (21-over) and Williston’s Morrissey (26-over) followed them in the standings.
The tournament’s club award, the Pat Job Cup, went to Williston Golf Club, which shot 13-over. Rutland Country Club (21-over), Champlain Country Club (27-over), Country Club of Barre (38-over) and Burlington Country Club (42-over) rounded out the top five.