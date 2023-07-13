2023 Vermont Women’s Golf
Senior Amateur Championship Results
At Williston Golf Club
1 Lin Culver Neshobe Golf Club 76 2 Gretchen White Williston Golf Club 76 3 Mary Brush Burlington Country Club 78 4 Karen Bisbee Williston Golf Club 83 5 Nancy Devaux Williston Golf Club 85 6 Trish Wade Crown Point Country Club 86 7 Andrea Brown Champlain Country Club 86 8 Rhonda Colvard Kwiniaska Golf Club 86 9 Reggie Parker Ekwanok Country Club 86 10 Terry Boyce Killington Golf Club 86 11 Kristin Mahoney Neshobe Golf Club 86 12 Ann Oday Williston Golf Club 87 13 Susie Bremner Rocky Ridge Golf Club 88 14 Mary Jane Shomo Rutland Country Club 88 15 Jeanne Morrissey Williston Golf Club 89 16 Michelle Rocheleau Vermont National Country Club 89 17 Holly Reynolds Copley Country Club 89 18 Wendy Drolette Williston Golf Club 90 19 Josie Herrera Vermont National Country Club 91 20 Lauren Keating Lakeside 91 21 Delina Gilroy Williston Golf Club 91 22 Ellen Grimes Williston Golf Club 91 23 Barbara Shiffler Williston Golf Club 92 24 Sandy Bingham Montague Golf Club 92 25 Jennifer Shaw Dorset Field Club 92 26 Susan Rand Ralph Myhre Golf Course 92 27 Gail Renaud Kwiniaska Golf Club 92 28 Sheila Clairmont Williston Golf Club 92 29 Joanne Priestley Stowe Golf Club 93 30 Joyce Belter Williston Golf Club 93 31 Anne Marie Blackman Green Mt National Golf Course 93 32 Amy Butcher Stowe Golf Club 93 33 Nicole Laberge Ralph Myhre Golf Course 93 34 Ellen Miller Rutland Country Club 94 35 Claire Willis Williston Golf Club 94 36 Kimberley Barkyoumb Champlain Country Club 94 37 Dana Cassidy Vermont National Country Club 94 38 Barb Masterson Williston Golf Club 95 39 Diane Ewald Rutland Country Club 95 40 Lois Dolan Williston Golf Club 95 41 Elizabeth Walker Dorset Field Club 95 42 Harriet Murray Williston Golf Club 95 43 Linda Parson Jane Haystack Golf Course 95 44 Kristen Shaeffer Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 95 45 Sue Dula Basin Harbor Golf Club 95 46 Jennifer Farrington Burlington Country Club 96 47 Denise Barnard Williston Golf Club 96 48 Beth Zeeman Manchester Country Club 96 49 Dixie Mercier Country Club of Barre 96 50 Michaela Dillon Williston Golf Club 96 51 Cheri Campbell Kwiniaska Golf Club 96 52 Eva Mastalos Ralph Myhre Golf Course 97 53 Maureen Quinn Lake St Catherine Country Club 97 54 Mary BethMenduni Lake Morey Country Club 98 55 Sarah Lee The Golf Club at Equinox 98 56 Elaine Percy Lakeside Golf Club 98 57 Liz Fothergill Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 98 58 Melissa Lafayette Burlington Country Club 98 59 Debbie Savoie Burlington Country Club 99 60 Trisha Mahar Mt Anthony Country Club 99 61 Cheryl Hoar Burlington Country Club 99 62 Jane Grayson Vermont National Country Club 99 63 Donna Mazut Lakeside Golf Club 100 64 Edith Hiller Rutland Country Club 100 65 Karen Slowinski Champlain Country Club 100 66 Christine Johnson St Johnsbury Country Club 101 67 Belle McDougall Blush Hill Country Club 101 68 Ginny Chenoweth Country Club of Vermont 102 69 Jo Allsopp The Quechee Club 103 70 Jayne Magnant Orleans Country Club 103 71 Janet Hayden Williston Golf Club 103 72 Phyllis Phillips Burlington Country Club 103 73 Patricia Baroudi Country Club of Barre 104 74 Peg McBride Lake Morey Country Club 105 75 Nancy Sanborn Williston Golf Club 107 76 Patricia Sanborn Rutland Country Club 107 77 Gayle Wilcox Williston Golf Club 108 78 Marcia Hendery Mt Anthony Country Club 109 79 Dee Lamberton Country Club of Barre 109 80 Giselle Lafleche Ralph Myhre Golf Course 111 81 Julie Vest Cedar Knoll Country Club 112 82 Phyllis Simon Williston Golf Club 113 83 Bonnie Heald Rutland Country Club 113 84 Sis Capeless Vermont National Country Club 113 85 Pat Martin Proctor-Pittsford Country Club 117 86 Ellen McAndrew Montague Golf Club 119