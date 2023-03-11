BARRE — Winooski entered Saturday's Division III boys basketball championship with a perfect record, a No. 1 seed and the added motivation of payback.
Coach Sam Jackson said his team had been overlooked all winter because of their Mountain League schedule, but the Spartans silenced any skeptics during a 57-52 victory over Hazen.
"I heard all year-long that Winooski hasn't played nobody, but tonight was our night," Jackson said. "The kids bought into our system, we knew it was going to be a dogfight until the end and we prevailed."
The Spartans overcame foul trouble from start to finish and leaned heavily on their eight-player senior crew to avenge last year's 37-34 finals loss to the Wildcats. The rematch could have easily turned into a blowout after Winooski carried a 36-18 advantage into halftime, but that lead was whittled down to 10 points before the start of the final quarter. Winooski was in danger of a late collapse but went 6 of 10 from the line down the stretch to protect its lead and secure the program's 13th title.
"We knew that after last year we wanted to be back," Jackson said. "And the first day of this year we talked about our revenge tour. And we lived it."
Hussan Hussan scored 20 points to pace Winooski, which connected on four long-range shots and went 11 of 24 from the stripe. The Spartans went 21 of 53 from the floor while putting the finishing touches on a 22-0 campaign.
"It was just dedication," Hussan said. "We worked so hard in practice and we just wanted to win it."
Trevon Bradley finished with 15 points in the victory to follow up his 18-point performance during last year's final. The senior guard anticipated a title rematch with the Wildcats all season and was the first player to congratulate each of his teammates during the awards ceremony.
"All throughout this year we heard a lot of stuff: Hazen this and Hazen that," Bradley said. "And people on our side believed in us and we came out and we did our job."
First-half turnovers were a big difference in the game. Hazen coughed up the ball 13 times during the first two quarters and Winooski only turned the ball over three times.
"We were being patient and we had some great shots here and there," Bradley said. "It showed how disciplined we are. We were running all these defensive plays and it showed that we're the No. 1 seed and they're the No. 2."
Winooski center Daniel Surma proved that if you can stop Hazen 1,000-point scorer Tyler Rivard, you can stop the Wildcats. Surma scored nine points, grabbed 15 rebounds and piled up seven blocks to deny Hazen any easy looks down low.
"(Surma) played great," Bradley said. "We've been working on defense all year and we came out and wanted it."
Winooski's Kellen Bourgois (eight rebounds) and Sam Parris (eight points) were also standouts during the biggest game of the season. The Spartans' high work rate defensively was Kryponite against a Wildcats team that opened the playoffs with scoring totals of 91, 101 and 66 points.
"Winooski was very athletic and their physical play on the ball really gave us problems in the first half and led to some turnovers," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "In the second half we handled it much better. But if you get down by that much against a really good team like that, it's just a lot to overcome."
Xavier Hill (19 points) and Brendan Moodie (14 points) led the way offensively for the Wildcats, who end the season at 20-4. Rivard finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, while teammates Jadon Baker (six points) and Lincoln Michaud (five rebounds) also made key contributions.
"I've never been prouder of a team in my life - the way we came back in the second half," coach Hll said. "And beyond the effort, the class that the kids played with and the way they handled the loss - there's a lot to be said by how you conduct yourselves and I'm very proud of the way our kids behaved. Their effort was just top-notch and we almost pulled it off. It was the most physical game we've ever been involved in. And the second half we played really well. We just had too big of a hole against a good team like that."
Rivard was a one-man wrecking crew during last year's final, recording 21 points and 22 rebounds. He was limited to four points during Saturday's first half as Surma used his impressive wingspan to block shot after shot.
"Daniel did a fabulous job," Jackson said. "We knew all year and we'd see the state line: Rivard this, Rivard that. (Surma) rose to the occasion and tonight was his night."
Hazen hit four 3-pointers while going 18 of 28 from the foul line and 15 of 46 from floor. The Spartans outrebounded the Wildcats 34-29.
"We battled all year and today in the second half it was a war," coach Hill said. "It was physical and it was about toughness and grinding. In the second half, we adjusted and came out and just played our hearts out and made Hazen Nation proud."
Hazen's 64% performance from the foul line wound up being costly, especially after missing the front end of some 1-and-1 opportunities. The Wildcats were in the double bonus for the final nine minutes of the first half and the last 5:42 of the second half but couldn't fully capitalize on Winooski's foul issues. Even though Winooski committed more fouls (27) than the Wildcats (23), only one Spartan fouled out.
"They got a lot of fouls early in the both halves and they were able to play through their foul trouble," coach Hill said. "And that was a big part of it. Good job to them for getting through it and keeping their guys out there. And we had a couple of guys who fouled out."
Surma leapt up for a putback during the first possession of the game and then Hill made a pair of free throws. Hill drew a charge at the top of the key but the Wildcats threw the ball out of bounds near the scorer's table a few moments later. Parris stole the ball and set up up Hassan for a weak-side layup in transition, Hazen committed a backcourt violation and then Hassan buried a 3-pointer midway through the opening quarter.
Hazen's Gabe Michaud picked up his second foul with 3:52 on the clock but stayed in the game and went 2 of 2 from the line 50 seconds later, closing the gap to 7-4. The Wildcats entered the bonus with 2:29 left in the first quarter but couldn't cash in from the foul line. A weak-side putback by Johnson extended the lead to 9-4 before Surma swatted away a shot by Rivard in the paint. Hazen entered the double bonus with 1:03 on the clock when Johnson was whistled for his third foul. Rivard made two free throws, Bradley answered with a runner in the lane and then Surma recorded his third block as Winooski closed out the opening quarter with an 11-6 advantage.
Bradley opened the second quarter with a layup and a 3-pointer before Hill scored in the paint. The Spartans entered the bonus with 6:18 left in the first half and missed the front end of the 1-and-1 situation. Another Wildcat turnover led to a fast-break layup by Parris and then Surma recorded his fourth block to deny Rivard again. Hassan made 1 of 2 free-throw attempts, but Hill splashed in a 3-pointer with 5:18 on the clock to reduce the deficit to 19-11.
Lincoln Michaud committed his third foul on Hazen's next trip up the floor and Hassan followed with a 3-pointer from the left side. An acrobatic up-and-under basket in traffic by Moodie gave his squad a key boost at a critical juncture in the game. However, Bradley drew a foul while scoring and the Spartans crept into the double bonus with 3:43 on the clock. Rivard assisted Moodie for a 3-pointer from the right corner and then Bradley and Hassan each went 1 of 2 from the stripe for a 26-16 advantage. Moodie responded with a free throw before Parris and Bradley sent short floaters through the cylinder. A fast-break layup by Parris resulted in a timeout by Hazen, which found itself in unfamiliar territory while trailing 32-17 with 1:49 left in the opening half. After a 1-of-2 effort from the stripe by Hassan, Sully Laflam drained two free throws for Hazen. Parris assisted Hassan for a long-range shot from the right wing, giving the Spartans an 18-point halftime cushion.
A Moodie jumper rolled around the rim and fell through at the beginning of the third quarter and Hill slashed in for a bucket after the Spartans missed two foul shots. Parris retaliated with a high-percentage basket in transition before Baker scored at the other end. Bradley and Hill connected on off-setting 3-pointers as a game that lacked much flow started to heat up in a hurry. Surma's sixth block denied Hill and then Rivard blocked a shot at the other end. Bradley kept his team in control with a short baseline jumper after picking up his third foul midway through the third quarter. Moodie hit a deep 3-pointer from the left side with 3:35 on the clock and then the Spartans committed a traveling violation.
Johnson was called for his fourth foul 10 seconds later, but Bourgois drew a charge to result in Gabe Michaud's fourth foul on Hazen's next possession. Surma and Rivard were both whistled for their third fouls but stayed on the court and kept battling in the paint. Moodie made a runner in the lane to off-set a Bourgois foul shot and then Rivard sank two foul shots. A slick interior bounce pass from Bradley to Hassan stretched the lead to nine points, but Baker answered with two foul shots after the Wildcats entered the bonus. Although Winooski led 43-36 at the end of the third quarter, the Spartans had to exercise caution because of their lingering foul trouble.
Jackson's team missed the front end of a free-throw shooting opportunity early in the final quarter and Hassan kept the Spartans rolling with a fast-break layup. Surma rejected another Rivard scoring attempt and then the Spartans center scored in the paint for a 47-36 lead. Surma blocked another Rivard shot after a Hazen timeout, but Rivard collected the loose ball and promptly scored. A Surma putback helped Winooski regain its double-digit lead before Baker made two foul shots with 5:46 remaining. Six seconds later Hill drew a charge, resulting in Bradley's fourth foul and putting Hazen in the double-bonus.
A short left-hander runner by Hill was followed by layups from Surma and Rivard, leaving Winooski with a 51-44 lead entering the final four minutes. Gabe Michaud fouled out with 3:42 left to play and then Johnson went 2 of 2 from the line after Lincoln Michaud was called for his fourth foul four seconds later. A spin move in the paint gave Rivard enough room to finally get the better of Surma. Parris blocked a shot and then Johnson fouled out with 2:41 on the clock.
Moodie and Surma hit matching foul shots and Lincoln Michaud trotted toward the bench after fouling out with 2:29 left in the game. Rivard crashed the defensive glass and set up Hill for a quick basket in transition, firing up the Hazen fan section. A Hill foul shot made it a one-possession game as the Wildcats trailed 54-50. Following the fourth fouls on Surma and Parris, Hill went 2 of 2 from the line. The Spartans entered the bonus with 1:30 remaining when Baker committed his fourth foul. Hassan made both attempts during the 1-and-1 situation for a four-point cushion. Rivard forced a jump ball after a miss by the Wildcats and then both teams failed to capitalize on a pair of free-throw opportunities. The Wildcats called a timeout while facing a 56-52 deficit with 46 seconds remaining.
Surma used his length to grab two defensive boards, but Hazen fought back with a block by Rivard and forced a Winooski turnover in the backcourt. The Wildcats missed a mid-range jumper with 13 seconds remaining and watched Bradley got 1 of 2 from the line four seconds later before Winooski called a 60-second timeout. Rivard went 1 of 2 from the stripe with 4.4 seconds on the clock but the Wildcats ran out of time as Winooski locked up its first championship since 2011.
"We knew that Hazen was going to be here and we wanted that matchup," Jackson said. "We didn't want any other matchup. We were hoping and praying that we made it. And we got here and we wanted to feel that."
Hazen will graduate Rivard, Baker and Lincoln Michaud. Winooski's 12th-graders are Bradley, Surma, Hassan, Bourgois, Johnson, Xavier Perez, Geroge Rogers and Hussien Abdulaziz.
"It's a special group and I'm going to miss these guys dearly," Jackson said. "It brings tears to my eyes. They really believed in me and we did it."
