WINDSOR — In 1983, Harry Ladue took over the Windsor boys basketball team and Don “Bird” Swinyer has been his assistant and junior varsity coach the entire time.
Windsor Athletic Director Jim Taft announced on Thursday that this duo has decided to step off the bench and let someone else the lead the Yellow Jackets.
“I’m tired,” said Ladue to the crowd on hand before the start of a game on Thursday. “Windsor has been so supportive and committed to sports, this has been a great ride.”
Ladue and Swinyer have occupied the Windsor bench for 39 years and have amassed an incredible legacy. In that time, they won five state championships, were state runner-ups four times, made it to the final four 14 times and amassed 473 wins.
Former Windsor Athletic Director Bob Hingston introduced Ladue before the game with a list of accomplishments.
In the 1990 playoffs, Ladue’s Windsor team averaged 88 points a game while winning the state title, then went 24-0 in 1995 with an incredible 97 points per game average in the playoffs.
“A juggernaut of a team” said Hingston. “Play hard and fast and never embarrass the name on the front of your jersey.”
