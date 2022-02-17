Monday is a holiday. Sure, it’s Presidents’ Day but it is also Pairings Day in girls basketball. It’s a double holiday.
It’s appropriate that the day the girls basketball pairings are released falls on Presidents’ Day. One of Vermont’s two presidents Calvin Coolidge had strong support for women’s suffrage as one of the planks in his platform.
Windsor has one of the most impressive gyms anywhere in the state. It is bright, colorful and boasts a mezzanine that allows fans to walk around while viewing the game.
It is also has a tenant to match that brilliance — the Windsor girls basketball team. The Yellow Jackets make the jump from No. 5 to No. 3 in the season’s final installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
The Jacks have a strong following at home but also are the subject of much interest in Rutland County. Star player Elliot Rupp and her sister Audrey have family in the Otter Valley district with the well-known Eugair family.
Not only that, coach Kabray Rockwood and his wife Erin both played basketball in Rutland County — Kabray at Green Mountain College and Erin at College of St. Joseph.
The impressive feature of the Yellow Jackets is how many players on the roster contribute. They have a bunch of kids who can fill up a stat sheet.
Just to take one recent game which is typical of the season: The 55-38 win over Otter Valley saw Elliot Rupp score 16 points, dish out five assists, come up with four steals and pull down four rebounds. Audrey Rupp had nine points, three rebounds and a couple of steals.
One visiting scorekeeper called Reese Perry “the best post player in the state” after one recent game. During the win at Otter Valley she had two points but a whopping 20 rebounds.
Peyton Richardson in that game had nine points, three rebounds and two steals. Karen Kapuscinski’s contribution included seven points, six rebounds and three steals.
Sydney Perry added five points, eight rebounds and three steals. Sophia Rockwood chipped in with five points and four rebounds.
That is the very definition of depth. And that is the way it is for the Yellow Jackets night after night.
CVU still occupies the top spot despite a loss to New York State titan Shenendehowa.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball. The rankings were compiled prior to Thursday night’s games and last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. CVU 13-3 (1) You can’t put a lot of stock in the Redhawks’ recent loss to Shenendehowa. The New York State power is 16-2 and 12-0 in the Suburban League. Much more relevant is the recent 22-point victory over Division I rival Mount Mansfield, a strong team in its own right.
2. Rice 14-1 (3) The Green Knights fashioned a double-digit win over a decent St. Johnsbury team in their last outing.
3. Windsor 16-2 (5) The Yellow Jackets have been rolling since the mid-season blip that was COVID related. They are the favorite in Division III although fans in Williamstown, Lake Region and other places might disagree.
4. Mount Mansfield 15-4 (4) The Cougars are still a contender despite that lopsided loss to CVU.
5. Spaulding 14-4 (7) Roll Tide. And they are with 10 consecutive victories. The short trip to Barre Auditorium is becoming more likely for the top-ranked team in D-II.
6. Essex 12-5 (2) You want to be playing your best as playoff time approaches and the Hornets have lost three straight.
7. Proctor 14-1 (8) That 15-point victory over a very good Otter Valley team was impressive.
8. Williamstown 16-0 (6) The Blue Devils could be the biggest threat to Windsor although Lake Region is the only D-III team to beat the Jacks.
9. Fair Haven 14-5 (10) The Slaters are playing well. They pushed Windsor to the hilt before losing and beat Otter Valley.
10. Enosburg Falls 16-2 (UR) The D-II Hornets are coming off victories over Division I teams Colchester and BFA-St. Albans.
TOP FIVESDivision I — 1. CVU 2. Rice 3. Mount Mansfield 4. Essex 5. Rutland.
Division II — 1. Spaulding 2. Fair Haven 3. Enosburg Falls 4. Lyndon, North Country.
Division III — 1. Windsor 2. Williamstown 3. Lake Region 4. Otter Valley 5. White River Valley.
Division IV — 1. Proctor 2. West Rutland 3. Danville 4. Blue Mountain 5. Hazen.
