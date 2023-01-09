DURHAM, N.H. — Nick Johnson’s 16 points helped New Hampshire defeat Vermont 67-60 on Sunday in men’s college basketball action.
Johnson also contributed 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (7-8, 2-1 America East). Matt Herasme scored 16 points and Jaxson Baker finished with 13 points.
Robin Duncan led the way for the Catamounts (8-9, 2-1) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Finn Sullivan added 14 points for Vermont and Aaron Deloney had 13 points.
“Tough loss today on the road,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “I thought we lost the game in the first half. I thought the guys were ready to go before the game, but we came out flat for whatever reason. Credit to UNH for playing well and taking the game to us.”
Vermont’s Matt Veretto scored the first basket of the afternoon for the third consecutive game, sinking a 3-pointer from the wing. UNH countered with a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead 2:22 into the contest.
Vermont temporarily tied the game at 9-9 on back-to-back shots from Dylan Penn, but New Hampshire answered with a 14-0 run to open up a 23-9 lead with 9:26 remaining in the frame. Johnson led the New Hampshire run with six points as UNH hit 6 of 8 attempts from the floor.
The Wildcats’ lead grew to as large as 17 points in the half when Matthew Herasme drilled a 3-pointer for a 32-15 lead with 4:50 left on the clock. Duncan and Deloney led a push to cut the UVM deficit in the final minutes of the half. The Catamount duo combined for 11 points, outscoring the Wildcats by six points in the final 4:02 to trail 37-26 heading into the locker room.
Vermont brought the New Hampshire lead down to single digits in the second half when Duncan finished a layup while drawing a foul. He converted his free throw to trail 47-38 with 14:10 left in the game.
A 14-4 run later on in the half pulled the Catamounts to within a point of the Wildcats, down 57-56 with 4:57 remaining. UVM made 4 of 6 field goals during that stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers from Sullivan that initially brought Vermont to within a possession.
Johnson and Jaxson Baker made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and Johnson added a free throw as New Hampshire’s lead stretched back to eight points, up 64-56 with 3:12 left on the clock.
Layups from Sullivan and Deloney pulled the Catamounts to within four points with 1:22 remaining, but Vermont was unable to tie the game.
Both teams play on Wednesday. New Hampshire visits Maine and Vermont travels to play UMass-Lowell.
UNH 67, UVM 60
VERMONT (8-9)
Veretto 3-8 0-0 8, Duncan 5-9 5-7 15, Gibson 2-6 0-0 4, Penn 3-8 0-0 6, Sullivan 4-8 4-4 14, Deloney 5-13 2-4 13, Ayo-Faleye 0-0 0-0 0, Alamutu 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 11-15 60.
NEW HAMPSHIRE (7-8)
