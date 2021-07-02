Olivia White’s freshman year at the University of Vermont was not what she envisioned that day she signed her letter of intent in the Otter Valley Union High School library to play for the Catamounts.
Like freshmen all over the country, what she got was a watered down version of the real thing. The Cats played only a handful of American East Conference games and no contests outside the league.
White refers to the 2020 season as “a blessing in disguise.”
She got to acclimate herself to the college life and become familiar with her teammates and coach Kristie Huizenga’s style of play.
She was afforded this advantage without losing a year of eligibility, thanks to the NCAA provision exempting the COVID season from counting against any eligibility.
That means White can play four more years and comes into the season’s first practice on Aug. 6 with the “free” year of experience under her.
White scored 57 goals at Otter Valley, a very impressive number when you realize she only played two years of high school soccer.
That is one of her regrets. She wishes that she had played all four years for the Otters rather than spending the two years in a developmental program.
“High school soccer was really, really fun. It was so much fun playing with teammates I grew up with and playing against players I knew,” White said. “I really wish I had played four years at Otter Valley.
“There is nothing like playing in front of hometown fans.”
She is spending the summer getting ready for that day on Aug. 6 when the bell rings for UVM soccer’s 2021 season.
She is playing for the New England Mutiny this summer, a high-level team comprised of many Division I college players.
“We have two games left and if we win them, we make the playoffs,” White said.
She is also working out plenty on her own, following the summer regimen that Huizenga gives her players.
White works out at the Pittsford Rec Center, at Otter Valley or at Club Fitness in Rutland.
“I am really focusing on weight lifting and getting bigger and stronger,” White said. “And I love getting extra touches on the ball.”
She feels her transition to UVM was nearly seamless because of soccer.
“When you are an athlete, you have an instant family. The team was automatically welcoming. Even under COVID circumstances, the players made it an easy transition from high school to college,” White said.
The biggest adjustment, as so any players quickly discover, was the speed of the game.
“The speed of play is definitely a jump from high school to college,” White said. “All the other girls are bigger and faster. You have to make that through pass quicker. Everything has to be quicker.”
She found Huizenga’s style was everything that she wanted.
“I love Kristi. She is a great coach technically. It fits my game perfectly,” White said.
White is an attacking midfield player but she is not afraid to adapt to any role.
“Wherever she sticks me, I’ll be happy,” White said.
White is also happy about the new NCAA ruling that allows athletes to capitalize on their image financially.
“I think its is an amazing opportunity. We all work really hard on the field and with having to keep our academics up,” White said.
She has some definite goals for the season at UVM.
“I would like to score at least four goals and make an impact in every single game whether it is on defense or with an assist,” White said.
Otter Valley fans watched White celebrate a goal plenty of times.
She also figures to a do a celebration dance when she tears off the July page on her calendar.
Her new college soccer season can’t come soon enough. It is expected to be far, far different than the last one.
