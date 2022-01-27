White River Valley was clinging to a 33-31 lead with 1:42 remaining in the game when point guard Tanner Drury was fouled on her 3-point attempt. She made all three free throws to cushion the lead to 36-31 and the Wildcats went on to a 39-33 victory over Mount St. Joseph Academy.
“Lately, I have not been making my free throws,” Drury said.
Still, she said she did not feel the pressure of the shots and calmly made it a two-possession game.
The Wildcats dug themselves out of a pretty big hole. MSJ led 17-6 early in the second quarter after Lauryn Charron scored inside.
WRV still trailed 25-19 at the half. It was not until Jillian Barry scored that the Wildcats had their first lead at 30-29.
“This team is so close together, I thought we could come back, We’ve been able to get back in games,” Drury said, citing the win over powerful Proctor as another example.
“I have never had a team that never gives up like this one,” White River Valley coach Tim Perreault said.
Both teams brought a 6-3 record into the contest and the Wildcats came to Rutland with a four-game winning streak.
The Mounties came out breathing fire. Tiana Gallipo put them ahead 3-0 from downtown and they quickly built the lead to 7-2.
“We got good looks in the first half and we were knocking them down,” MSJ coach Bill Bruso said.
Bruso felt it hurt his team that not many of his players had been in a close game down the stretch.
“I think we played well in spots and I think we played hard,” he said.
The Wildcats took that 30-29 lead into the fourth quarter. It was here that the Mounties were snake bit. Gallipo launched a 3-point field goal and it appeared to be on the way down the cylinder but spun out.
Ella Perreault’s free throw put WRV up 31-29 but Charron, a force inside all night, scored on a putback to tie it.
Things looked good for the Wildcats after Drury canned her three foul shots but Gallipo answered with an athletic shot as she was going across the lane, putting it back to a one-possession game at 36-33.
Perreault’s free throw with 32 seconds left gave WRV some much needed breathing room.
Coach Perreault has an old-fashioned lunch box that belonged to his father. The black relic comes to each game and goes to the player who displayed a blue-collar work ethic.
Perreault thought he might have to have two of his players share the award for the first time this year after beating the Mounties.
It took that kind of effort by multiple players to beat the Mounties for they brought their own lunch-box mentality into this game.
Drury led the Wildcats with 12 points and also did a nice job of threading crisp passes to keep the offense moving. Perreault followed with 10 points. Ashlyn Roades and Barry added six points each.
Charron and Gallipo led the Mounties with 10 points apiece and Haylee Rivers added nine.
Charron, Rivers and Ellie Tracy were very effective inside for the Academy and were responsible for the Mounties holding their own on the boards.
MSJ was down a key player when Maya Traska was injured in pregame warm-ups.
MSJ has another imposing opponent coming into its Martin McDonough Gym on Saturday, 10-2 West Rutland. Tip-off time is 4 p.m.
White River Valley has a game that day against Woodstock at 11 a.m.
