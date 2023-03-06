The West Rutland and North Country girls basketball teams could breathe a sigh of relief when they were cutting down the nets on Saturday at the Barre Auditorium.
They had both survived tough challenges and stamped their name in history as state champions. The Golden Horde and Falcons also joined a very elite group of teams that have gone undefeated en route to a state championship.
West Rutland finished the season 23-0, capping it with a 50-44 win against Blue Mountain in the Division IV title game, while North Country went 24-0, edging Spaulding 47-42 in the D-II championship.
So what about the elite group they are joining?
Here's a look at schools that have done the same thing West Rutland and North Country just accomplished, winning a girls hoops title with an unblemished record. A shoutout to the always-helpful vermontsportshistory.com, run by Paul Stanfield, which has a treasure trove of info on championship games.
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls has had multiple undefeated regular seasons, but only capped it with a state title in 2003, where the Terriers beat southern rival Mount Anthony 59-43.
On that day, Dani Rayner had a career night, notching a double-double with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Her twin sister Jevy Rayner also had a double-double.
A dominant second quarter was a huge in the win as BF finished 23-0.
Blue Mountain
Blue Mountain fell in Saturday's D-IV final, but went undefeated in 2002 to claim the most recent of its five state titles.
The Bucks picked up Ws against the Ws, Whitcomb, Whitingham and Wilmington, en route to to the championship.
In the D-IV final 69-63 win against Wilmington, Christine Perry poured in 26 points and Danielle Restelli had 20 as Blue Mountain erased a late deficit to go up 23-0.
Burr and Burton
BBA held off a late charge by Lamoille to win 51-43 in the 2009 Division II state championship game to cap a 24-0 season for the Bulldogs.
Jenna Hoffman had 15 points and was nearly automatic at the charity stripe for BBA in the win. Chelsea Dunham had a big second half for the Lancers, but it wasn't enough to knock off BBA.
The Bulldogs won their other three playoff games that year by double figures.
Canaan
Canaan won three Vermont state championships in a five-season span in the 1990s and two of those came by way of an undefeated season, in 1995 and 1998.
The 1995 Division IV state championship didn't come easy as all three of Canaan's playoff games were decided by single digits.
The state title game against Rochester, a 65-62 Canaan win, went down to the wire with Rochester having a chance to go ahead in the final minute. Samantha Hughes and Courtnee Eary paced Canaan scoring more than 20 points apiece.
CVU
The CVU girls basketball team just won its ninth outright state title and 10th overall, if the 2020 quad championship is taken into account.
The Redhawks have had five undefeated seasons capped by state titles, including a four-year run of Division I titles from 2013 to 2016.
The final championship in that dynastic run in 2016 came against BFA-St. Albans, a 40-28 CVU triumph, which was the Redhawks' 95th straight win. Laurel Jaunich and Sadie Otley paced a balanced CVU attack.
Essex
Essex won five straight Division I titles from 1994 to 1998 with three of those titles being undefeated seasons.
The first of those three undefeated championship seasons was the most dominant of the bunch, in 1995. The Hornets won three of their four playoff games by 32 or more points, including a 73-39 win against CVU in the D-I title game.
Essex scored the first 17 points of the game and all five starters scored in double figures.
Fair Haven
The Fair Haven has one of the best winning cultures in the state and claimed an undefeated season in 2020, where the Slaters were 23-0, before the Division II championship game against Harwood was canceled due to COVID-19.
Fair Haven entered that game as the favorite to claim its second straight title outright, but shared the title with the Highlanders.
The Slaters were dominant in that playoff run and blasted Enosburg 56-20 in the state semifinals, paced by a 25-point effort from Kerigan Disorda. The Hornets had just six field goals in the game.
Hazen
Hazen went a perfect 19-0 en route to the Division II state championship in 1975.
The Wildcats had to scratch and claw for the title, winning each game in the playoffs by four or less points. Hazen had a seven-point lead against Oxbow in the championship game and held off the Olympians to win the championship.
Penny Libercent poured in a team-high 17 points for Hazen.
Lake Region
A year before Hazen pulled off the undefeated season, Lake Region became the first girls hoops team to accomplish the feat in 1974, the first of two undefeated championship seasons for the Rangers.
Lake Region went 18-0 that winter, inching out a 38-36 win against Oxbow in the Division II finals.
Natalie Kinsey played the role of hero for the Rangers, scoring game-winning in the final minute.
Oxbow
Oxbow has a storied girls basketball history, but the Olympians' best run of success was three perfect seasons in a row from 1985 to 1987. Oxbow has five undefeated seasons in its history.
Pointing out a specific game in that run is tough, given the sheer dominance of the Olympians during that period.
The closest playoff game in that three-year dynastic stretch was the 19-point win against Proctor that locked up the 1985 Division III championship. Jade Huntington, the state's all-time leading scorer, starred on those teams.
Rice
Rice has three undefeated championship seasons in its history with two coming in successive seasons in 1999 and 2000. Rice didn't go undefeated in 2001, but still won a state title.
The team's 1999 52-37 championship win put a stop to a five-year run of Essex D-I titles. The Valley sisters, Ashley and Morgan, were crucial in Rice building a big third-quarter lead that stuck against the defending champion Hornets.
South Burlington
South Burlington grabbed an undefeated season in 1985, which was its third state championship of the decade.
This title didn't come easy as South Burlington needed overtime to beat BFA-St. Albans 44-42 in the state finals. Judy Schlemmer hit free throws in the closing seconds that gave South Burlington its only lead of the game.
Twinfield
Twinfield had earned a pair of undefeated championship seasons, doing so in 1977 and 1980. The Trojans were undefeated in the regular season in 1978, but fell in the semifinals.
The 1980 championship was the tougher of the two titles to claim as Twinfield won 45-38 against Thetford. The Trojans led for much of the game, but were only up by three after an early basket in the fourth quarter.
Carol Smith paced the Twinfield attack with 20 points, including eight in the first quarter.
Windsor
Windsor won its second straight Division III title on Saturday and had an undefeated championship season in 1994.
The playoff run in that 24-0 season for the Yellow Jackets was about as dominant as they come, winning every playoff game by at least 30 points.
Jamie Coffran, Jenny Prevo and Emily Matteson scored in double figures in a 72-36 Windsor win.
