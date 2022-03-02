BARRE — There are no food concessions for the girls high school basketball Final Four this season at Barre Auditorium. Maybe the West Rutland girls basketball team had the right idea. They watched Monday night’s girls Division IV semifinal romp by Proctor over Danville as a team where they could have popcorn, subs and all the amenities.
Then, Wednesday night, West Rutland rolled to an impressive 50-30 victory over Blue Mountain to set up a state championship game with Proctor on Saturday at noon at the Barre Auditorium.
West Rutland freshman Peyton Guay watched the Danville-Proctor game with the eye of a competitor.
“Danville had a lot of turnovers against Proctor. We can’t have that,” Guay said.
Guay more than did her part to carry the Golden Horde into the title game against the Phantoms. She matched her uniform number with 23 points, handled the ball to effortlessly to break the press and distributed it with wisdom beyond her freshman standing.
She was complemented by Arianna Coombs (eight points and key rebounds when the game was still close) along with Isabel Lanfear and Mallory Hogan with six points apiece.
West Rutland coach Carl Serrani, in his 15th Final Four with the Horde, felt his post players made significant contributions.
“I thought our big players played very well tonight,” Serrani said of Lanfear, Hogan and Arianna and Isabella Coombs. “They grabbed rebound after rebound.”
The Bucks came out strong. They held a 13-11 lead in the late stages of the first quarter.
But that is when Guay connected on a 3-point field goal to give the Horde a 14-13 lead. They never surrendered the advantage after that.
Westside pulled away to a 28-17 halftime lead and and had the game pretty well on ice after the third quarter, 40-24.
“Everyone was very active offensively and defensively,” said Guay in explaining how Westside broke open the close game after the opening stanza.
The Bucks sometimes did a nice job of breaking the press to get an easy shot underneath but simply could not finish many of them.
“We did not finish too many of our opportunities,” Blue Mountain coach Scott Farquharson said.
“I think their size on the help side intimidated us. We just did not finish tonight.
“That is a very good team.”
Leading the No. 3 Bucks were Jordan Alley with 13 points and Kyra Nelson with seven.
Serrani said he was very conscious of Alley and Lauren Joy coming into the game.
The No. 2 Golden Horde takes a 21-2 record into the championship game.
The Bucks finished the campaign at 17-5.
“This is what everyone has been waiting for,” Serrani said. “People have been wanting this for five years and now we have finally made it together.”
It is a rivalry chiseled in marble — one of the best high school rivalries anywhere, steeped in history and one that stirs the passions on both sides.
Saturday. High noon. The wait is over.
