PROCTOR — When the West Rutland girls basketball team broke the huddle before Monday night’s game against rival Proctor, they had a different cheer.
Instead of their normal refrain, they said in unison ‘Happy birthday, Carl’ for Golden Horde coach Carl Serrani in honor of another trip around the sun for the longtime coach.
West Rutland’s present for Serrani? A regular season sweep of Westside’s biggest rival. The Golden Horde fended off a tough early challenge from Proctor, winning going away, 68-34, at Buggiani Gymnasium.
Serrani wouldn’t divulge how old he was turning on Monday, but his team is certainly keeping him young. Monday’s win pushed West Rutland’s record to a perfect 11-0 with 10 of those wins coming by 30 or more points.
Proctor came out firing, with Isabel Greb burying a 3 for the game’s first bucket and the Phantoms jumping out to a 6-2 lead.
Westside’s shots weren’t falling much in the opening minutes, but once they settled in, things started going the Golden Horde’s way.
A pair of mini runs, the first midway through the first and the second late in the first, helped West Rutland create a little distance.
Serrani thought his team adjusted well to the early pressure that Proctor created, especially by the Phantoms’ defense, which was running a box-and-one trying to contain Golden Horde sophomore Peyton Guay.
“We just started working on special situations like that,” Serrani said. “I thought Peyton did a nice job on that.”
Guay was bottled up a bit in the first quarter, but flashed just how special she is with a half-court buzzer-beating shot that pushed West Rutland’s lead to nine. She looked at the bench with a smile when she hit the shot.
One buzzer-beater is impressive, but what about two? Guay gave everyone at Buggiani Gymnasium déjà vu in the second quarter, hitting another half-court shot going into the half.
Guay accounted for the final nine points for Westside in the second quarter, all coming via the 3-point ball.
“I’ve never seen it and I’ve been doing this for 35 years,” said Serrani, of the two half-court buzzer beaters in a single game. “It’s pretty impressive. Those weren’t heaves. Those were jump shots.”
West Rutland really put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring Proctor 20-7. Kennah Wright-Chapman did the bulk of the damage for Westside, scoring 11 points in the third.
A huge strength for West Rutland is its depth. The Horde have tons of pieces that are able to carry the offense in stretches.
Guay led the charge with 23 points, followed by Wright-Chapman with 14, Aubrey Beaulieu with 11 and Arianna Coombs with 10. Coombs had a double-double, also pulling down 14 rebounds.
The majority of Proctor’s offense came from Greb, who matched Guay’s 23 points. From there, it fell to Cadence Goodwin and Jenna Davine’s four apiece and Emma Palmer’s three points.
It’s tough to constitute a 34-point loss as a success, but the Phantoms could take a lot of positives away from it, given the fact that they lost by 52 at Westside’s Hinchey Gymnasium a few weeks ago.
Proctor hung with the heavily-favored Horde in stretches and made things difficult for West Rutland.
“That was the theme of the game, to give (West Rutland) nothing easy,” said Phantoms coach Joe McKearin. “We played better than we have. If we have another effort like that, we’ll beat some people.”
Goodwin and Makayla French didn’t back down from West Rutland’s bigs, despite being heavily outsized. Both girls pulled in 10 rebounds.
The loss dropped Proctor’s record to 2-6. West Rutland (11-0) hosts Division III Green Mountain on Saturday.
