SHARON — The first goal came hard for West Rutland but once Anna Cyr got the first one in the second half, things got easier and the Golden Horde rolled to a 5-0 victory over Sharon Academy in a girls soccer season opener.
Cyr's goal came off Kiana Grabowski's throw-in.
Westside coach Deanna Rodolfy gathered her players together at halftime and told them the goal would come.
"We've got a lot of new players and it took some time to sort things out," she said.
West Rutland eighth grader Peyton Guay had a goal and an assist in her varsity debut.
It was Guay who notched the second goal via Elizabeth Bailey's assist.
Bailey then scored on a penalty kick that was awarded after Grabowski was taken down in the box.
Grabowski knocked in the final two goals, Olivia Cyr assisting on the first and Guay on the second.
West Rutland goalkeeper Serena Coombs made several difficult saves to keep the game scoreless in the first half.
Brattleboro 7, Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — Ari Cioffi scored Springfield's lone goal as the Cosmos took it on the chin, 7-1 against Brattleboro on Saturday.
It was the season opener and Springfield coach Ray Curren saw plenty for his Cosmos to iron out.
"Last year, we have up 18 goals and today we gave up seven so we have things to work on," Curren said.
BOYS SOCCER
Colchester 2, Rutland 0
Colchester defeated Rutland 2-0 in Saturday's opener in boys soccer.
The Lakers scored twice in the last 11 minutes of the second half. Adolphe Alfani scored at 11:09, assisted by Joey Klemm. Keegan Conrad-Pawilk tacked on the pad goal, assisted by Alfani.
BOYS SOCCER
Mill River, 4, Westside 1
WEST RUTLAND — Mill River rolled to a 4-1 victory over West Rutland in Saturday's season opener in boys soccer.
FIELD HOCKEY
Brattleboro 1, Fair Haven 0
(Overtime)
BRATTLEBORO — The Fair Haven field hockey team has not taken many teams into overtime recently, but the Slaters signaled there might be better days ahead by doing just that in Saturday's opener on the road before falling 1-0 to Brattleboro.
Kiera Noble scored for the Colonels in the 7-on-7 overtime stanza.
"I am stoked," Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick said after her first game. "I wish that it had been an actual win but I will take this completely."
Resnick cited Abigail Brown, Tegan Hoard and Zoey Cole for exceptional play but said the entire team showed its mettle on the steamy hot day.
"Everyone stayed with it. Nobody was walking or slacking off out there," Resnick said.
"I definitely think we had more of the offensive possession."
The Slaters are on the road again Thursday against Division II state runner-up Otter Valley.
CROSS COUNTRY
OV's Todd 3rd
MANCHESTER — Otter Valley's Parker Todd finished third at the first cross country meet of the season hosted by Burr and Burton Academy. Liam Murphy gave the Otters two top-10 finishers by placing seventh.
"Liam had a phenomenal race. He was right with Oarker most of the way," OV coach Brooke Kimball said.
Burr and Burton swept the team titles, outscoring Otter Valley 15-50 in the girls race and 19-44 in the boys competition. Long Trail and Fair Haven also competed but did not have complete teams.
FOOTBALL
Brattleboro 24, Springfield 21
SPRINGFIELD — Quarterback Sam Presch drilled a touchdown pass to Riley Ward to lift Springfield into a tie with Brattleboro but the Colonels nailed a field goal with 9 seconds remaining for the 24-21 victory.
"It was a fun environment," Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
"I was really, really proud of my guys today for the way they played with a new game and new rules."
The passing-only, 7-on-7 game showcased the arm of Presch.
"I am excited about the way Sam stepped up and threw the ball," Aiken said. "This is our chance to exploit his weapons."
Aiken liked the fact that the Division III Cosmos did not back down from the D-II state champions.
"They were not intimidated by that at all," he said.
The Cosmos are at Woodstock on Tuesday.
BBA 41, Mill River 6
MANCHESTER — Mill River was up against it in its first 7-on-7 game against the defending Division I champion Burr and Burton team, falling 41-6 on Saturday.
Chris Burnett threw Mill River's touchdown pass to Dallas Bryant.
Mill River coach Greg Lewis said Evan McPhee had a big day as a receiver for the Minutemen.
"It was tough playing a big school and some of the young kids had their heads down. But the kids had fun," Lewis said.
In other Saturday football action, North Country outgunned Lyndon 48-34, Windsor ambushed Hartford 57-36 and Burlington-South Burlington edged Fairfax/Lamoille 25-20.
The Minutemen host Rutland on Tuesday.
