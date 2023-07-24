LYNN, Mass. — Nine West Division pitchers combined to throw eight scoreless innings during Sunday’s 5-1 victory over the East Division in the NECBL All-Star Game.
Vermont Mountaineers manager Mitchell Holmes was the bench boss during the winning effort and catcher Kevin Bruggeman won the 2023 All-Star Game MVP after going 2-for-2. Bruggeman connected for a two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning. Bruggeman was one of two West All-Stars with multi-hit performances along with Anthony Livermore.
The West Division struck first with a leadoff single by Vermont Mountaineers standout T.J. Williams on a full count in the top of the first inning. Williams stole second base and scored on a single by Greg Bozzo. East Division starter Santhosh Gottam limited the damage to one run to keep the game close through the first inning.
Garrett Howe hit a leadoff double with a blooper to left field for the East Division. Howe attempted to steal third, but he was caught with a perfect throw by the catcher Greg Bozzo. The West Division starter was Nolan Sparks, who has excelled this summer for the Vermont Mountaineers. Sparks escaped a first-inning jam when third baseman Kyle Hannon made a diving stop to leave two runners stranded for the East Division.
Alex Logusch issued three walks to load the bases in the fourth inning and then a Ryan Cesarini sacrifice fly drove in Javon Hernandez. The West continued its rally when Williams reached base for a third time after his second hit-by-pitch to load the bases again with two outs. Bruggeman’s two-run single drove in Upper Valley Nighthawks teammate Adarius Myers along with Vermont’s Brandon Butterworth to give the West a 4-0 lead.
Brent Francisco recorded the first 1-2-3 inning of the evening by retiring three straight batters in the fifth inning. He served up strikeouts against Anthony DePino and Mike Bello.
Bruggeman reached base for a second time with a single to right field in the sixth inning and advanced to second on a Kyle Hannon two-out walk. Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman struck out the league’s second-leading home run hitter, Samuel Tackett, to get out of the jam with a scoreless frame.
Michael Weidinger retired the side in the sixth inning, thanks to a pair of fly-outs and a strikeout of Nolan Nawrocki to continue a dominant pitching performance by the West Division.
In the bottom half of the seventh inning, Anthony Livermore showcased his speed with a diving attempt at first base to record an infield single in his first plate appearance of the game. Livermore stole second and third base before scoring on three straight walks issued by East pitcher Jay Allmer, the league’s leader in saves.
The East Division cut into the lead with a solo home run by Jake Berger in the bottom of the eighth. Fellow Navigator Stan DeMartinis lll followed with a single to left field, but pitcher George Viebrock lll retired the next three batters to maintain a 5-1 lead for the West heading into the ninth.
West Division Fan Vote winner Luis Misla split the ninth-inning pitching duties with two-way player Anthony Steele to seal a dominant victory.
Steele was crowned the 2023 NECBL Home Run Derby champion after hitting 14 homers across two rounds of play. The Danbury slugger hit nine bombs in the final round, just enough to edge Sanford’s Jeremiah Jenkins . Jenkins was the runner-up with eight home runs in the final round and 13 total .
Eleven players competed in the Home Run Derby, with all of the standouts spending three minutes in Round 1 to hit as many long shots as possible without timeouts or stoppages. Valley’s Michael Zarrillo earned the top spot in that round with seven home runs. There was a three-way tie for second place between Jenkins, Steele and Keen’s Devin Taylor with five home runs apiece.
Vermont’s Nathan Waugh finished with four home runs, including two in the final 10 seconds in the first round. His longest home run of the day was a 399-foot blast that was traveling at 100 mph off the bat. The right-handed hitter is currently batting .209 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, six doubles and 12 runs scored for the Mountaineers.