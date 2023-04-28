Some of of New England's top Late Model drivers will make a habit of heading to the Granite State this summer as White Mountain Motorsports Park enters its 31st year of competition.
Former champions and other familiar faces from Victory Lane are gearing up for a new season at the oval in North Woodstock, N.H.H. There will also be plenty of rookies and new names gunning for top honors at one of the Northeast's more competitive venues.
Defending King of the Mountain Quinny Welch is a nine-time track champion who is preparing for a busy schedule. Welch has piloted the Chad Sullivan-owned #0NH on the American-Canadian Tour in three races so far this year. He recorded a pair of top-10 finishes at the Easter Bunny doubleheader at Hickory Motor Speedway in March before placing 26th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to start the points-counting season.
Aside from the ACT side of things, Welch continues to prepare his #78NH M.A. Chevy Camaro for his title defense at White Mountain. After partnering with Dale Shaw Race Cars last season, he bounced back to his former self to earn impressive results. He secured one win, placed in the top-5 on 11 occasions and cracked the top-10 in two other races.
For all of Welch's dominance last year, his competition is set to be just as strong this time around. Six-time White Mountain champion Stacy Cahoon is back with his #83VT Chevy Impala. The 64-year-old is ready to begin his 23rd consecutive season at White Mountain, and he continues to be young at heart after racing to a dozen top-10 finishes in thirteen events last season. Cahoon finished third in the overall point standings and will shoot for top honors this year.
Jeff Marshall was the 2021 King of the Mountain and ran a part-time schedule in 2022. Despite the limited action, he secured two wins in the competitive division. Marshall was victorious at the extra-distance Independence Day spectacular. Marshall is currently poised to enter a handful of races and may compete on a full-time basis if he secures more sponsorship. Jesse Switser, last year's championship runner-up, also confirmed that he will take on a part-time schedule for 2023.
Former Kid’s Truck standout Kyle Goodbout is stepping up to the Late Models and is eyeing a Rookie of the Year title. Michael Clark is moving up from the Flying Tigers for a full-time bid in the Late Models after making a few runs in the top divisions at the end of last season. Young-guns Ryan Ware and Kasey Beattie are set to return to the Late Model action along with a list of old-guard drivers that includes Mark Patten, Pat Patten and Mike Jurkowski.
The action at White Mountain Motorsports Park will begin May 20 with a seven-division showdown.
Headlined by the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model 150, the event will also feature all six White Mountain local divisions. The Triple Crown Series begins with a 75-lap showdown for the Flying Tigers on June 3. The Independence Day Spectacular is slated for July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.