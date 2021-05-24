NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Eight-time champion Quinny Welch snapped a winless streak by placing first in a 27-car Late Model field at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Marshfield driver Matthew Potter triumphed in the Flying Tigers division, while Waterbury Center's Jason Woodard finished second. Nick Pillotte won the Strictly Stock Mini Special, while Jack Walker prevailed in Legends Tour action.
Potter started alongside Woodbury’s Hunter King on the front row. The initial start was aborted when Woodard and Barton’s Shane Sicard, the top two drivers in the point standings, got together and crashed. Woodard was able to make it back for the restart, but Sicard spent time in the garage before finally returning 14 laps later.
Potter seized the lead from King on the second start attempt. Ryan Ware kept Potter honest for most of the event. Woodard charged back through the field and battled with Ware during the closing laps, allowing Potter to escape for the victory. Woodard edged Ware by inches at the line to claim the second-place trophy. Rookie Brandon Gray came from last place in the field to finish fourth. Jody Sicard completed the top-five.
Welch returned to Victory Lane and he was shut out in 2020. He started seventh in the 50-lap Late Model feature and got an early boost five laps into the race when John Donahue and Jamie Swallow Jr. tangled while battling for the second spot. Mike Foster, Stephen Donahue and other drivers piled up in turn two as the field stacked up behind the initial spin.
There were two more yellows on lap seven for separate spins by rookies Laci Potter and Tom Sheehan. Six circuits later, the fourth caution flag flew for a multi-car incident in turn three. At that point reigning champion Stacy Cahoon was at the front, with Christian Laflamme and Welch on his tail for the restart.
Cahoon continued to pace the field through another yellow flag on lap 21. For 16 laps following the restart, Cahoon and Welch waged a tooth-and-nail battle for the lead. The two drivers boast a combined 14 track championships and showcased their experience at every turn. Welch pulled ahead on the 37th lap, and three laps later Cahoon was forced to pit due to a deflating right-front tire.
That left Welch all alone at the front. A final yellow with two laps to go for a solo spin gave Laflamme and Alby Ovitt one more chance at Welch. The champ didn't slow down and cruised to an overdue win.
Laflamme finally climbed out of a rough start to the year with a runner-up finish. Candia, NH’s Ovitt came from the 27th starting position to take third. Joey Laquerre, Jeff Marshall, Mark Patten, Oren Remick, Jimmy Renfrew Jr., Mike Bailey, and Tyler Cahoon rounded out the top-10.
Pilotte earned a wire-to-to victory after rocketing past pole-sitter Jillian Baumgardner. He handled a late challenge from rookie Luke Shannon to win the 50-lap main event.
Pilotte, who was running his first event of the year at White Mountain, earned the second starting position in qualifying. After a caution came out on the initial start for Jack Hayes’ crash, Pilotte blew past Jillian Baumgardner for the top spot.
The action was scorching hot behind Pilotte, with points leader Tyler Thompson working his way to second place on lap 12. Shannon knifed his way through traffic and reached Thompson, who got crossed up in lapped traffic with 18 laps remaining. Shannon and Donnie Baumgardner slipped past Thompson, while Pilotte continued to pull away at the front.
The final caution came out for Brendan Clark’s encounter with the turn-four tire barrier, ending a 34-lap green-flag run. Although the yellow erased Pilotte’s big lead, he still had a cushion of two lapped cars between himself and Shannon for the restart.
Shannon needed just one lap to pass the lapped cars before setting his sights on Pilotte. But the rookie couldn’t find a way around the veteran, as the former Thunder Road Street Stock champion won the biggest Strictly Stock Mini event of the year.
Shannon finished second in another impressive showing. Thompson got back around Donnie Baumgardner with four laps to go for third place. Jillian Baumgardner, Jackson, Corey, rookie Chris Moulton, Mike Smith and Rick Shifflett completed the top-10.
Walker was both fast and lucky to win the 35-lap Legends Tour feature. He started on the outside pole after winning the second qualifying heat. A few hundred feet was all he needed to snatch the lead from pole-sitter Devin Deshaies.
However, Deshaies wasn’t done. He took the top spot back from Walker on lap 10. Walker remained on his heels as David Cassie, Josh Parsons, Trevor Krouse and others slugged it out in their rear-view mirrors.
A caution came out on lap 20 when Roy Ingram crashed into the turn-two wall, putting Deshaies and Walker side-by-side for the restart. Coming into turn one, Deshaies lost control and spun, bringing the yellow flag back out and handing Walker the lead. The 20-year-old put the hammer down from there to secure his first win of the season.
Trevor Krouse and Colby Meserve completed the podium. Parsons, Cassie, Frankie Sweeney, Nate Alexander, Connor Holderbach, Eric Williams and Nick Lascuola finished fourth through 10th, respectively.
White Mountain Motorsports Park will celebrate the Memorial Day holiday with a 6 p.m. event Saturday. The Late Models will go 100 laps in the annual Spring Board 100. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and $30 for a family of four (two adults, two children).
