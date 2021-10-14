The 1980s Lakers against the Celtics. Joe Frazier throwing punches at Muhammad Ali. The list goes on and on. It always means more when each side is at the top of their game.
This Saturday, Windsor and BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille will have one of those battle of the titan games on a smaller level.
Nobody has been able to touch the Yellow Jackets and Bullets this season. Windsor is 6-0 and BFA-Fairfax is 5-0. Something has to give. One side is coming out of this game with a blemish in the loss column.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off yet another dominant performance, beating Poultney 56-13 on Saturday.
In that game, Maison Fortin threw a trio of touchdown passes, while Logan Worrall and Ben Gilbert rushed for two scores apiece. The Yellow Jackets had built a 35-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
That’s been the story of Windsor’s season. They throw those early blows and their opponents can’t respond.
Fairfax, like its Saturday, opponent will strike quick and leave a team in the dust. The Bullets have put up more than 50 points three times.
Their most competitive game came in Week 5 against Springfield, but Fairfax turned it on and won going away.
It’s strength against strength on Saturday and only one will win out.
That heavyweight showdown highlights a week of action that will help make the upcoming playoff picture more clear.
Woodstock and Otter Valley provide another high stakes game in Division II. The clubs have gone in different directions in the last couple weeks.
The Wasps have made a habit of blowing out opponents with their powerful rushing offense. The Otters are losers of two straight after a 4-0 stretch to open the season.
Saturday’s game will either continue Woodstock’s roll or give Otter Valley some much needed momentum late in the season.
Elsewhere in D-III, Poultney hopes to lock up its second win, playing at winless Oxbow and Mill River looks to do the same, hosting Missisquoi.
Springfield is the D-III team playing out of division this week, at Bellows Falls on Friday.
This will be the 106th meeting between the southeastern Vermont rivals.
The undefeated Terriers have been the class of Division II and dominated every time they’ve taken the field. The Cosmos are coming off a win that got them to the .500 mark. Sam Presch accounted for five touchdowns last week and leads a veteran Cosmo offense.
In Division I, Rutland was off last week due to COVID contact tracing at BFA-St. Albans, but the Ravens try to stay undefeated playing Colchester on Friday at Alumni Field.
The Lakers have had a rough season, but are coming off their first win, a 22-0 shutout of Mount Mansfield in Week 6.
The Bobwhites have a tough task coming off last week’s cancellation, playing at Essex Friday night.
When BFA-St. Albans last took the field, it got blown out by a CVU team that has been making statements the past few weeks. It was a departure from what teams had come to expect defensively from the Bobwhites.
The Hornets have an offense that can be dangerous when hot, with guys like Oliver Orvis making a big difference. A return to defensive form would do BFA a ton of good on Friday.
With CVU off, the other one-loss Division I team has a chance to leapfrog them in the standings. Hartford hosts Burr and Burton Friday night.
The Hurricanes are winners of two straight after losing to Middlebury in Week 4. The Bulldogs have had an up and down season, but are better than their 2-4 record lets on. Their last two losses have come by a touchdown or less.
Middlebury has lost two in a row and would love to get back over the .500 mark with a win against one-win Mount Mansfield on Friday.
Burlington/South Burlington is also in that one-win club. The Seahorses play 3-2 St. Johnsbury on Friday.
In Division II, Mount Anthony’s effort the past two weeks has put the state on notice. A win over previously-undefeated U-32 and then beating a Burr and Burton team that has had their number in years past was a big midseason confidence boost.
On Friday at Spinelli Field, MAU hosts a Rice team that won convincingly over Milton last week.
Lyndon was another team that had a big Week 6 win, beating Fair Haven with a late comeback. Saturday, the Vikings host a U-32 club that has lost its last two games and is trying to hold on to a potential home playoff game.
Fair Haven hosts Brattleboro on Friday at LaPlaca Field. Health has been an issue for the Slaters this year, but coach Jim Hill said on Saturday that the team expects line stalwart David Doran to be back this week, which will help open up the Slaters’ run game.
Elsewhere in Division II, North Country hosts Spaulding and Milton hosts Mount Abraham on Friday.
