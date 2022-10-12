The weather of last fall’s State Championship Saturday ran the gamut. The CVU and Essex football teams felt that in the finale of the three-game event at Rutland High School.
Early in their Division I state championship game, the rain that poured upon the Division III title game right before them turned to snow, forcing the Redhawks and Hornets to deal with wet, slippery conditions to win the year’s biggest game.
It was Essex coming out on top that night, doing some celebratory snow angels in the game’s wake.
The teams meet for the first time since that classic contest on Friday with the Hornets playing host.
The forecast looks a lot kinder to the two squads, but the game figures to provide similar fireworks.
Both squads come into Friday’s game rolling, looking every bit of the state championship contenders they were last year.
CVU returns multiple key pieces from its runner-up squad of a year ago with guys like Max Destito, Jack Sumner and Alex Provost leading one of the best offenses in the state.
The Redhawks are undefeated in Vermont and gave New Hampshire power Exeter a nice challenge early in the season as well.
The Hornets didn’t start off as well as their Chittenden County rivals, losing two close games to open the season, but have been one of the best teams in the state over the last month, winning four straight.
Wins against really strong St. Johnsbury and Middlebury teams show the capability of this Essex squad. The names may be different, but the winning mentality has remained with the Hornets.
This will easily be Essex’s biggest challenge of the regular season. Can they step up to the plate and give powerhouse CVU a shock?
Rutland got back on course last week with a blowout win of BFA-St. Albans, snapping a three-game losing skid in the process. RHS will have a bigger challenge on its hands this week, playing at St. Johnsbury on Friday.
The Hilltoppers have given teams above them in the standings, CVU, BBA and Essex, everything could handle in St. Johnsbury losses, so they are as dangerous as any team in the state.
Hilltoppers quarterback Quinn Murphy is one of the best signal callers Rutland will see all season.
The Rutland-St. Johnsbury matchup could also have massive seeding implications with playoffs closing in.
Middlebury and Hartford are two other teams trying to improve their D-I seeding, sitting near the middle of the pack.
The Tigers are at the one-win Seawolves on Friday. Middlebury is coming off a big momentum-building overtime win against the Hurricanes last week.
Hartford tries to bounce back from the Middlebury loss, playing at BFA-St. Albans on Friday. The Hurricanes have played teams tough the last couple weeks, but came up short, riding a three-game losing skid.
A pair of rivalry contests took place on Thursday, with Burr and Burton playing at Mount Anthony and Lyndon Institute traveling to North Country for the first Barrel Bowl since 2019.
Bellows Falls and Springfield meet in their own rivalry game on Friday in Springfield. It will be 109th time the two southern Vermont clubs have met.
The Terriers are enjoying another dominant season, currently undefeated at 6-0. The Cosmos come in with a 2-4 record but have really hit their stride in recent weeks.
Springfield was riding a two-game winning streak heading to last week’s Windsor game and gave the Yellow Jackets a bit of a scare in the opening half.
Fair Haven looks to extend its win streak to three games, playing at Colchester on Friday. The Lakers had a bumpy entry into Division II turned the page quickly and are currently at the .500 mark.
Brattleboro has won three straight and is at Spaulding on Friday. Mount Mansfield and U-32 meet in Jericho on Saturday in a matchup of winless Division II squads.
Windsor looks to stay unbeaten on Saturday, playing at much-improved Oxbow. The Yellow Jackets turned on the afterburners in their game last week against Springfield to pull away in the second half.
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille hosts Otter Valley on Saturday. The Otters are coming off a dominating performance against Poultney in Week 6, but will have a big challenge trying to keep it rolling against the Bullets.
Mill River has won three straight since a Week 3 loss to Fairfax and is enjoying one of its best seasons in recent memory. The Minutemen try to improve their case for a high seed in Division III, playing at Mount Abraham on Saturday.
Woodstock and Milton are part of a group of six D-III teams within a game of each other in the playoff race. They meet on Friday, with the Wasps hosting.
Rice’s playoff hopes look pretty secure, sitting at 4-2. The Green Knights travel to Dean W. Houghton Field on Saturday to play winless Poultney.
