Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.