This time next week, teams will be putting in some of their final preparations for the beginning of the second season, the Vermont high school football playoffs.
There are many teams that can feel secure that they’ll have a spot in the eight-team tournament for the state’s three divisions, but a handful of others have plenty to play for this week, looking to clinch a spot at the dance.
The final spot, the No. 8 seed, in Division I is down to two one-win teams, BFA-St. Albans and the Burlington/South Burlington Seawolves.
Coming into the weekend, the Seawolves control their own destiny with an edge in the Vermont Interscholastic Football League quality point rating. If the Seawolves want to truly secure their own spot, they’ll have to knock off Essex at home. That game was played on Thursday night after this story was completed.
The Hornets have been one of the hottest teams in the state after an 0-2 start. Essex had won four in a row, before falling in a tightly-contested battle with heavyweight CVU last weekend.
The Seawolves’ lone win game against the Bobwhites.
BFA-St. Albans will need to pull off the upset of all upsets to have a shot at the playoffs. The Bobwhites are at CVU on Saturday.
The Redhawks have yet to lose in state and their lone loss was to out of state Exeter High School, from New Hampshire. Last week’s game against the Hornets was the first time since the Exeter game that CVU was held to less than 30 points.
The No. 8 is the lone one still left to be clinched in Division II as well. Spaulding has the inside track on the first round matchup against top-seeded Bellows Falls.
The Crimson Tide hold a 0.875-point advantage in the QPR rankings over fellow one-win Mount Mansfield.
Spaulding’s path to clinching the final spot in the playoffs is a win against rival U-32 on the road Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide’s lone win was an impressive one in Week 3, where they blanked Division III contender Rice 16-0. Spaulding hasn’t won since but its offense has woken up over the last two weeks, scoring 35 points against Bellows Falls and 13 against Brattleboro.
Spaulding hung around with the Colonels in the first half last week, but Brattleboro’s depth won out in the end.
Zack Wilson is a consistent presence under center for the Crimson Tide and a key cog that makes the team go.
U-32 has really struggled to put points on the board in recent weeks, being held to single digits since its Week 3 loss to North Country. The Raiders arguably had their best shot to get into the win column last week against Mount Mansfield, but came up short 14-9.
Crosse Garidoldi, Daniel Yager and Cal Davis have been consistent pieces in the U-32 backfield, while Ismael Cruz has been a strong receiver for the Raiders.
U-32 has hung around in a handful of games, but faltered in crucial junctures, playing a big role in its winless mark.
The Cougars will know by the time the U-32-Spaulding kickoff happens if there is anything at stake. Mount Mansfield will have to pull off the upset of the year to have a shot, as MMU is at Bellows Falls on Friday.
The Terriers are the same type of juggernaut this fall as they were in 2021. A dominant rushing attack paced by Caden Haskell has been near impossible to stop, but Mount Mansfield will give it its best shot Friday night.
Division III has the most intrigue of them all with five teams within a game of each other in the standings ranging from sixth to 10th.
Two teams will be left without a playoff chair after this weekend, along with Poultney and Missisquoi, who are already mathematically eliminated.
Otter Valley currently holds the No. 6 seed in a tie for QPR with Mount Abraham, who is No. 7.
The Otters will hope to take care of business hosting a winless MVU club on Saturday. It has been an up and down season for Otter Valley, but when the Otters need a win, they’re often up for the challenge.
The Saturday game between Mount Abraham and Oxbow in Bristol has massive implications. The Olympians currently hold the No. 8 spot in Division III by 0.375 points over a pair of 2-5 clubs, Springfield and Milton.
Oxbow has proven to be much improved from recent seasons, as evidenced by its win against Milton and playing contenders like Mill River and Woodstock very tough.
The Eagles are coming off a nice comeback win against the Minutemen, where turnovers were a key to the winning recipe.
Entering the weekend, Springfield and Milton are the ones on the outside looking in, but the two squads meet up Friday night in Milton to decide whose playoff hopes stay alive.
The Cosmos have dropped two straight, but played right with Division III heavyweight Windsor for a half two weeks ago. The Yellowjackets looked strong to start the season at 2-0, but have been winless since.
In other D-III action, Rice hosts BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille on Saturday in a battle of upper-echelon teams in the division.
Windsor looks finish its undefeated regular season, hosting Woodstock Saturday afternoon.
Mill River has the final week of the regular season off, but finished with a 5-2 record.
In D-II, Mount Anthony and Brattleboro have possibly the game of the week, hosted by the Colonels on Friday. Both squads come in at 5-2, looking to wrap up a high seed in the state tournament.
North Country will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid, hosting Colchester Friday night.
Fair Haven looks to extend its win streak to four, hosting a winless Division III Poultney squad on Friday.
Lyndon Institute is also playing out of division, hosting St. Johnsbury in the 117th edition of The Game on Saturday afternoon.
In other D-I action, BBA hosts Middlebury Friday night at Applejack Stadium in a game that could mean a lot for the Tigers, seeding-wise.
Seeding implications will be present when Hartford hosts Rutland Friday night as well.
