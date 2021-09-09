It's not often that you get a fresh matchup in high school football, but one of those is set to take place on Saturday in Manchester.
Rutland and Burr and Burton are rivals in every sport they play and have produced countless classics on the soccer pitch, the basketball court and in many other sports.
For the first time in history, they'll go head-to-head in varsity football when RHS makes the short trip down Route 7 to BBA's Taylor Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
"It's exciting for us, especially with it being our home opener," said Bulldogs coach Tom McCoy, who led BBA to a Division I championship in 2019 in his first year as head coach. "Rutland has an unbelievable football program."
In BBA's first year at the D-I level in 2019, the two southern powers didn't meet.
"Their team likes to play us and vice versa," said Rutland coach Mike Norman. "Some our kids are friends with their kids so it should be a good game."
Both teams had success in Week 1. BBA bested Colchester 34-16 and Rutland beat Essex 28-12.
Each side has a balanced offense that can produce through the air and on the ground.
"(Rutland) looks like a very sound football team," McCoy said.
"(BBA) is a really well-coached team. They have some great athletes, so it will be a challenge," Norman said.
Sophomore quarterback Jack McCoy had a big opening game under center for the Bulldogs, going 20-for-23 through the air against the Lakers.
"Jack did a great job of running the offense and he has some great talent around him," Coach McCoy said.
David Keyes, Miles Kaplan and Warren McIntyre are all great on the offensive line. Receivers Will Addington, Conor McMahon and Nate Smilko and tight end Dustin Joseph provide plenty of targets for Jack McCoy, while Charles Jones and Carl Lavallee are options in the backfield.
Rutland's offense was impressive in Week 1 as well. Quarterback Trey Davine threw a trio of touchdowns to Slade Postemski and ran for another score. Ben Parker and Jack Coughlin provide a consistent presence at running back as well.
The Ravens' defense came up with some big plays to quell any hopes of an Essex comeback last week.
Penalty issues did creep up for Rutland and Norman knows there are some things to clean up if RHS wants to beat BBA on Saturday.
"We're going to have to play better than we did last week and cut down on mistakes," Norman said.
A marquee matchup in Division II sees Mount Anthony head to Bellows Falls Friday night.
Both teams were dominant in Week 1 with the Terriers blowing out rival Brattleboro 36-7 and MAU shutting out Mount Abraham 37-0.
One of the two is going to continue to build momentum as a top contender in D-II and the other will have to regroup.
A cross-division matchup that has some intrigue is Division II U-32 hosting Division III Woodstock on Friday.
Both teams are hoping to land among the elite in their division and opened up with wins in Week 1.
The Raiders didn't light it up offensively against Rice in their opener, but they took advantage when they got into the red zone, scoring on rushes from Cameron Comstock and Henry Beling.
What was more impressive was U-32's defensive effort. Taylor Nunnelley (nine tackles), Beling (seven tackles) and Ismael Cruz (five tackles) all had five or more tackles and Comstock had two interceptions defensively.
Add in some great special teams play, from punter Aidan Boyd and you have a solid recipe for success.
Woodstock was down by two to a veteran Springfield squad at halftime in Week 1, but were dominant in the second half to win by 19.
The Wasps have a history of winning, having won a D-III title in 2018 and nabbing runner-up honors in 2017.
Fair Haven is playing back in Division II after a loss to D-I power Middlebury. The Slaters welcome North Country to town Friday night, a team that fell to Milton in Week 1.
The Slaters more than hung with the Tigers last week, an encouraging sign for a young Fair Haven group.
The Slaters couldn't break through on the scoreboard in that game, but they have plenty of offensive talent to find their groove against the Falcons.
Also on Friday, Colchester and Essex look to bounce back from losses to a pair southern Vermont powers. The Hornets play host.
Middlebury shut out Fair Haven last week and is back in Division I this week to play Burlington/South Burlington at home.
The defending Division II champions Brattleboro struggled in Week 1 against Bellows Falls and hopes to get on track against Lyndon, who played Spaulding tough last week. The Colonels play host.
Hartford made a statement in Week 1, blowing out traditional power St. Johnsbury, and the Hurricanes have another big test on Friday hosting a BFA-St. Albans club that didn't allow any points in its opener.
Division III Mill River and Springfield both dropped games in Week 1 and one will get into the win column on Friday with the Cosmos hosting.
Outside of the Rutland-BBA showdown, there's plenty of intriguing matchups Saturday afternoon.
Otter Valley was impressive in Week 1, finding the end zone five times and doing so by air and ground. A Rutland County rivalry matchup looms on Saturday with Poultney coming to Markowski Field.
The Blue Devils would love a big bounce back from a blowout loss to a Fairax/Lamoille club that looks like an early contender in D-III.
Other Saturday matchups include Oxbow at Windsor, Spaulding at Mount Mansfield, CVU at St. Johnsbury, Missisquoi at Fairfax/Lamoille and Mount Abraham at Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.