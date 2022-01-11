Waterbury skier Brad Moskowitz recently received the 2022 Champion Award from the Camel’s Hump Challenge planning committee, in conjunction with the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The award is presented to an individual, team or group that has provided major contributions to the Challenge during the 30-plus years of the event. Moskowitz will have his name etched into history on the side of the Challenge’s legendary Golden Boot Trophy.
A native of Lexington, Mass., Moskowitz has participated in the Challenge since 2017. In the early 2000’s he lost his grandmother to Alzheimer’s at the age of 92. And in 2020 he lost his brother, Scott, to early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 58.
Moskowitz is a lifelong skier, teaches Outdoor Education at Northern Vermont University and serves as a part-time patroller at Stowe Mountain Resort. He combines his passion for skiing with his support of this event.
“The experience is cathartic,” he said. “When skiing alone, I push hard to challenge myself physically while reflecting on my brother (and) the struggles we all face in life, especially those contending with Alzheimer’s and the purpose of the event. At the same time, I experience pure joy as I take in all that the mountains have to offer, and celebrate the gifts that enable us to enjoy our precious lives.”
This winter marks the 35th year of the Camel’s Hump Challenge. The Challenge offers a rigorous wilderness experience where spirited backcountry Nordic skiers traverse around the perimeter of Camel’s Hump to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia. Camel’s Hump is the third-highest peak in Vermont at 4,083 feet.
Originally founded by the late Dr. Warren Beeken, the Challenge operates as a fundraiser to support the educational programs and services offered free of charge by the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
In 2021, due to COVID-19, the annual event became a virtual experience where participants created their own “Challenge” in support of the cause. Skiers from across the state found their own unique way to continue being part of this community event, resulting in a record fundraising year. Due to the success, the option to participate virtually will be available moving forward.
This year’s event is scheduled for Feb. 5. To learn more about the Challenge, to sign up for the virtual option or to donate, visit camelshumpchallenge.com.
