WAYLAND, Mass. — The Massachusetts Warriors capped a perfect season by defeating the Vermont Ravens, 24-6, in the New England Football League Maritime Championship.
The Warriors came to play, though Vermont was up to the challenge early on as the game remained scoreless until there was 3:30 left in the second quarter.
Warriors running back Robert Williams Jr. got the ball and found a seam to give his team a big spark. He made the most of the opening and took off to the races, making his way down the field and finding the end zone for a 60-yard scoring play and a 6-0 advantage.
The Warriors kicker made the extra point, but the Ravens were quick to respond. Vermont scored in the second quarter on a nice pass from quarterback Roy Rose, who came in for injured starter Jaren Jeffcoat. Rose found Ravens receiver Kenny Phillips II in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown reception to make the score 7-6. Alphonso Jacobs’s extra-point attempt hit the left cross bar and bounced out with 1:01 on the clock.
Vermont nearly entered halftime facing a one-point deficit, but the Warriors got the ball back with enough time to score again. The hosts marched down the field with a nice pass from quarterback Zeke Santiago to a crossing receiver, bringing the ball to the 14-yard line. During the next play Santiago found wide receiver Andrew Diranian in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. Another successful extra-point attempt stretched the lead to 14-6 entering the break.
Solid defense on both sides made it a slugfest In the third quarter. Turnovers were a recurring theme, with both teams coughing up the ball many times. The Raven defense made a nice stop by forcing the Warriors into a long field-goal attempt with 7:21 left in the third quarter. The kick pushed the Warriors in front 17-6.
The Warriors scored once more on a nice run by Andrew Sjodahl, who raced up the left side for a 40-yard score. Another impressive extra-point attempt set up the final score.
Brett Walton was a defensive standout for Vermont, recording two solo tackles and six overall tackles. Rose had three solo tackles and five total tackles, while teammate Terrence Whitney added four tackles and a fumble recovery. Lloyd White served up four tackles and forced a fumble that was recovered by Raven George Campbell (three tackles). Vermont’s Abdi Abdi made one interception and teammate Omar Jones had a sack for a loss of 2 yards and two solo tackles.
Before leaving with a hand injury, Jeffcoat completed 2 of 6 passing attempts for 71 yards. He had two interceptions, two fumbles,and was sacked for a loss of 5 yards. Both of Jeffcoat’s completions were to Sam Bigglestone. The first completed led to a gain of 50 yards and the second resulted in a 21-yard gain. Jeffcoat also ran for 17 yards on five carries.
Rose added two passes to Jeric Tyler, including a 31-yard reception. Rose was intercepted twice as well. and was pressured every play, leading to three sacks for a total loss of 13 yards.
Vermont ends the season at 5-5 after falling short during its second consecutive trip to the final.
