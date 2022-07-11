NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — With double points on the line across five championship divisions, the gloves were off on the high banks at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Late Model rookie Ryan Ware and Massachusetts native Nick Anderson earned big first-time wins, while Michael Clark, Tyler Thompson and Jason Wyman strengthened their championship hopes as Midseason Champions.
The Flying Tigers featured some of the best race of the evening. With all four cautions resulting from single-car spins, it was go-time for Clark. He motored past rookie Thomas Smithers after lap 10, with the remaining top drivers under a blanket behind him. As Clark drove off, defending champion Jason Woodard attempted to track him down with as rookie Kaiden Fisher stalked his every move. When the fastest three drivers came around in a line with two laps remaining, it was Tanner Woodard, Kyle Streeter, Colin Cornell and Fisher in a melee for a top-5 battle. Clark earned his second win of 2022, easily holding off Jason Woodard. Fisher wound up third to earn his first White Mountain podium appearance.
With the Late Model “King of the Mountain” championship battle still up in the air, double points raised the stakes significantly. The only caution occurred on lap 14, as opening-day winner Jon Savage and rookie Bryan Wall Jr. crashed into the turn-one wall. Afterwards, it was all Jeff Marshall. The defending champion drove around Ware and never looked back as Ware, Quinny Welch and Jesse Switser had a 20-lap battle for third. Marshall took the checkered flag but did not make it through technical inspection. A wheelbase violation relegated him to a last-place finish, giving Ware his first Late Model victory. Ware was followed by Welch and Switser to round out the podium.
The Strictly Stock Minis continued the feature action after Scott Senecal and Chris Moulton took down their respective heat wins. The flag-to-flag feature was full of close racing and daring moves as drivers attempted to gain every position they could. Thompson launched from his seventh-place starting position, navigating through traffic to take down a much-needed win after two weeks of poor luck. Chris Moulton once again returned to the podium while placing second. Jillian Baumgardner earned third. After an on-track incident between Adam Sicard and Brendan Clark, both drivers were penalized and relegated to last place for their unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Mini Late Models returned to White Mountain for the first time in nearly a month. Race No. 2 of their limited series in 2022 was split into two 25-lap segments. Graniteville’s Brian Putney, unable to make it to the inaugural event on June 11, handily won the first segment and was followed by Anderson and Strictly Mini regular Kristian Switser. The second segment ended the evening’s program, with Switser crossing the finish line first to claim the overall win. Howeer, his victory was short-lived due to post-race inspection. With Switser disqualified with a suspension infraction, Anderson took the overall win. He was followed by former NEMST champion Desmond Skillings in second and Kenny Marrier in third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.