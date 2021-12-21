Don Walker always knew the score
There are stories about how many fully used basketball scorebooks occupied Walker’s home. He spent more than four decades as an official scorer at the Barre Auditorium’s tournament games.
He had also been an official scorer for the Montpelier girls basketball team, Spaulding High boys basketball team and Montpelier High boys ice hockey team.
We outside the Barre-Montpelier area, though, knew him best for his friendly face and treasured conversations over the many years at the Barre Aud during tournament time.
He was born in Rutland, graduated from Rutland High in 1946 and played in that classic 0-0 tie in the Rutland-Mount St. Joseph football game.
That was so long ago that he is more readily associated with the Barre-Montpelier area by most people. It was in 1953 that he moved to Montpelier and established Walker Motors.
There are certain things that you associate with the venerable Barre Auditorium: the Booth Brothers sign, the floor that mimics the old Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Civil War author Howard Coffin in his same front row seat year after year, Brent Curtis calling the game high above courtside, the gentle and professional sports scribe Dave Morse and Don Walker.
Morse has been gone for several years and now so is Don Walker. He died Dec. 16 at age 94.
He has not kept the scorebook for the tournament games at the Auditorium for some time now.
Funny thing, you can still see him there. It won’t matter how long he has been gone, many of us will still look down at the scorer’s table and see Don Walker.
It is no different with Dave Morse. They’ll always be part of the Barre Auditorium to those who knew them.
The Power of No. 9
The number 9 has adorned the uniforms of some of the greatest athletes we have ever known.
Ted Williams, the greatest of all Red Sox and the last player in the major leagues to hit .400 (.406) made the number famous.
One of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks of all time Drew Brees wore the number 9.
That number was a blur in the fast-paced action of NHL hockey. Greats like Gordie Howe, Maurice Richard and Bobby Hull wore the number.
Roger Maris wore it on the baseball diamond and Dwyane Wade on the basketball floor.
The number 9 has also been pretty big at Rutland High School in 2021.
That streak of nine consecutive shutouts by Rutland High School girls soccer goalie Kathryn Moore and her defense still boggles my mind. That is such an amazing accomplishment.
Who would ever thought when the Ravens earned a 3-0 victory over Middlebury that eight more would follow.
Nothing. Not even a fluke goal.
It is hard to say which is more impressive: The nine consecutive shutouts by the Rutland soccer team this fall or the offensive explosion that the Rutland girls ice hockey team began the season with — nine goals in each of the first three games.
Think about that: 27 goals in three games, nine in each contest. That simply is not done in hockey.
This was written before the puck dropped at 5 p.m. in St. Albans. I was certain that the Ravens were not going to score nine goals against BFA-St. Albans. Many of their fans felt that would be their first loss.
Ninety-four miles from home, the Rutland girls hockey team faced its biggest test on Tuesday.
No matter what happened in St. Albans, nobody can take away those nine goals they scored in three straight games.
It might be a very long time before we see nine consecutive soccer shutouts or a string three nine-goal games by a high school hockey team again.
