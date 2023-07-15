HANOVER, N.H. — Montpelier's Ronnie Riby-Williams will start a new chapter in his soccer life on Aug. 13 when he reports to practice as a freshman at St. Michael's College.
He closed his high school chapter with a nice little touch, the MVP Award for the Vermont men's team in a 3-2 loss to New Hampshire on Saturday in the Lions Cup Games at Hanover High School.
"There are so many great players here, it could have been anyone," Riby-Williams said of receiving his MVP plaque.
Riby-Williams and Harwood's Jordan Shullenberger scored Vermont's goals and they constitute a subplot to Saturday's story.
"Jordan and I were once on the same club team and we were unstoppable," Riby-Williams said.
Then, they were no longer teammates but opponents in what became one of the state's most intense high school soccer rivalries, Riby-Williams' Montpelier team against Shullenberger's Harwood Highlanders.
Saturday, it was like old times. They were teammates again.
"It was fun," Riby-Williams said of being reunited with Shullenberger as a teammate.
New Hampshire's defensive game plan gave plenty of attention to Riby-Williams.
"We can't leave No. 17 alone," New Hampshire head coach Craig Anthony, yelled to his players several times.
Vermont nearly broke on top first when CVU's Zach Spitznagle's shot whistled just wide of the far post.
New Hampshire also had early chances, one being a header just over the crossbar by Bedford's Hunter Crea.
Nashua South's Jadiel Bomfin also narrowly missed wide of the far post for New Hampshire.
But Bomfin did not miss on his next shot and the Granite Staters were on top.
They worked hard to cushion the lead, creating several chances but CVU defender Diego Robinson deterred them with a couple of stellar defensive stops.
Finally, Cristian Correa, a striker from Londonderry, was able to get one past Middlebury keeper Owen Lawton and the Granite Staters had their 2-0 lead.
Vermont was in desperate need of a goal and Riby-Williams provided it with a hard, low shot that gave New Hampshire goalie Caleb Russo no chance.
Down by just the goal, the Vermonters were feeling it.
That is why Exeter's Sam Henry's goal was so pivotal, sending New Hampshire into halftime with a 3-1 lead.
It might well have been game-changing if Vermont could have got on the board before the half and they came close.
Burlington's Joe Manley shot inches wide and South Burlington's Evan Richardson set up Winooski's Emmanuel Omar who nearly converted it.
Omar was a force all day.
Vermont head coach Glen Button (Milton) said that Omar was one of those players not necessarily on his radar because he played for the small Division IV school of Winooski. But it did not take Omar long to turn the heads of the Vermont coaching staff.
"He came from a Division IV school, stepped in here and did not miss a beat," Button said. "He was a big-time player."
Omar was presented the Sportsmanship Award in the post game ceremony.
Shullenberger's late goal closed out the scoring. It was a bouncing ball at the edge of the box and Shullenberger coolly muscled it home.
BFA-St. Albans' Corbin Schreindorfer picked up the 12th Player Award for the Vermont team.
The MVP honor for New Hampshire went to Manchester Central defender Prince Ojha.
"These were two highly skilled teams," Button said.
"We created a lot of chances in the second half. I thought we made some good adjustments in the second half."
Lawton and Mount Mansfield's Eric Bissell split the time in the goal for Vermont.