The Vermont Principals’ Association shed some light on the fate of spring sports, announcing the season will be postponed until April 6, while also awarding girls basketball championships Monday morning.
Monday was originally slated to be the report day for pitchers and catchers for the state’s high school baseball teams, but was changed due to the impact of COVID-19 and school closures, as instituted by the Governor’s Office.
“We join the voices of student athletes around the state in our shared desire to get the season underway as soon as possible, and we will follow whatever steps are deemed necessary for the betterment of public health,” said the VPA in a press release Monday morning.
Any changes in guidance from the Governor’s Office and/or the Vermont Department of Health will be reviewed by the VPA and its Activities Standards Committee ahead of April 6 to determine if the season can get underway, or if there is need to further postpone, or cancellation, if necessary.
VPA Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson said in a phone interview with the Herald that the rule that states a player must have 10 practices under their belt to play has been reduced to five for this season.
He also said that the minimum of 10 games played rule for teams to qualify for the VPA tournament has been waived and teams will just play as many games as they can.
“This situation is totally unprecedented,” Johnson said. “We don’t have a blueprint for how to handle it, so we’re just going to take it as we go.”
The VPA also announced co-champions and quad-champions in the four girls basketball divisions.
This comes on the heels of the cancellation of the remainder of girls basketball tournaments on Friday. The Division I semifinals were supposed to be played at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium, while the Division III semifinals and Division II and IV finals were slated for Barre Auditorium.
“While not the ideal way to finish a season, we wish to recognize the dedication, effort, and now sacrifice that these teams have shown,” the VPA statement said. “Each of the teams that had their season cut short will be issued honorary trophies and medals for their schools to distribute as the school sees fit.”
The unprecedented move awards 12 teams as state champions this winter.
In Division I, CVU (21-0), Essex (18-3), Mount Mansfield (16-5) and Rutland (14-7) are quad-champions.
The state title is the Hornets’ 10th and the RedHawks’ ninth in program history. For the Raiders, it’s the second title in their history, along with 2005, while the Cougars win their first crown.
In Division II, Fair Haven (23-0) and Harwood (20-3) are co-champions, having qualified for the title game, which was originally slated for this past Saturday.
The Slaters claim their third title in program history and their second in a row. Harwood wins its first state title, having fallen in the championship game twice before.
In Division III, Lake Region (19-2), Windsor (19-3), Thetford (19-3) and Oxbow (17-5) are quad-champions.
The Rangers win their third state title, after losing in the D-II title game last winter to Fair Haven. The Yellow Jackets take their seventh crown and second in three years.
The Panthers claim their fourth state title and third in four years, while Oxbow builds on its historic legacy with its 14th title.
Lastly, in Division IV, Proctor (19-3) and Mid-Vermont Christian (17-6) are co-champions.
The Phantoms claim their fifth state title and first since their three-peat from 2012 to 2014. Proctor joins its boys squad that also won a state title this winter.
The Eagles make history as the first team in school history to win a state championship.
“Again, we recognize that this is not the competitive finish that we all were expecting,” the VPA said. “We do hope this will bring some of the deserved recognition for these student athletes who ended up in the unprecedented scenario of (cancellation).”
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
