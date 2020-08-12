On Wednesday, the Vermont Principals’ Association came out with health guidance for schools on how to handle athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The document goes into more detail on the restrictions of individual sports as announced on Tuesday at Gov. Phil Scott’s twice-weekly press conference. It also gives guidance on sanitation and health screenings.
Cross country running, which is designated as a no-to-low contact sport, was announced as the only sport that won’t require facial coverings this fall. Wednesday’s guidance mentions the use of staggered starts in order to promote distancing and also states that meet organizers must maintain a list of participants for in each grouping for 30 days to assist in contact tracing.
For short-duration, incidental contact sports, which are soccer, field hockey and volleyball, practices, intrasquad scrimmages and games between schools are allowed. In volleyball’s case, matches against other schools can only happen outdoors.
The cancellation of 11-on-11 full contact football with an alternative of 7-on-7 touch football was a major point in Tuesday’s announcement. Along with football, cheerleading won’t be allowed to have cheer stunting during the 2020 season. Sideline cheer training and performance must happen outdoors and with masks on.
As previously announced, practices will start the first of school instruction on Sept. 8, and if all goes well, games between schools can begin the week of Sept. 21, when the state expects to move into step 3 of the Strong and Healthy Start guidance.
A key point in Wednesday’s document has to do with pre-participation physical evaluations.
“Due to concerns regarding access to primary care providers during the late spring and early summer, the (National Federation of State High School Associations Sport Medicine Advisory Council) recommended that states consider a one-year extension of current preparticipation physical exams. The VPA SMAC agrees with this recommendation. The VPA does not require physicals for sports participation,” the document read.
Athletes, coaches and contest personnel will be screened before any training or game, with a temperature checks and questions checking for COVID symptoms and if a person has been in close contact with someone who has the virus.
“Any person with positive symptoms reported and/or a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit shall not be allowed to take part in team activities and must be sent home immediately. Symptomatic persons must self-isolate at home and contact their primary care provider or other appropriate health-care professional,” the VPA said.
In regards to sanitation, the VPA will have schools create an adequate cleaning schedule. Hard surfaces will need to be sanitized before anyone enters a facility and weight equipment must be cleaned before and after use.
Hydration stations have to be cleaned daily and restrooms have to be cleaned regularly as well. Spitting isn’t allowed in any competition or on the sidelines.
As previously announced, there will be a spectator limit of 150 people at events.
They also noted that school campuses and other venues with multiple facilities may have more than one unit of the maximum event size as long as those units are in distinct portions of the facility and there is no interaction between events.
They stressed the importance of social distancing even in the locker room.
“Locker rooms should be used to change clothes and use of the restroom. Locker rooms shall not be used for gathering, socializing, or team meetings,” the VPA said.
In terms of administrative considerations, the VPA mentioned the importance of athletic trainers in the safe return to athletics, recommending they or a medical professional be at games or practices whenever possible.
They recommend schools not encourage “captains” practices, wanting a member of the coaching staff there whenever there is a practice.
They also encourage schools to discuss ways to decrease crowding on athletic buses, while encouraging parents or designated adults to transport athletes to off-site competitions when possible.
The full guidance can be found at www.vpaonline.org.
With everything in the pandemic being so unpredictable, the VPA will update their health guidance as needed.
