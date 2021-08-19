MONTPELIER — The fall state championship games might seem like a long ways away, but the Vermont Principals' Association must have the sites and dates in place.
They pretty much are with State Championship Saturday in football set for Rutland High's Alumni Field on Nov. 13.
State Championship Saturday has become a marquee event of the fall season with the football state title games in all three divisions played at the same site. That location has been Rutland High for a number of years now.
"The football committee has been very happy with it at Rutland High School," Vermont Principals' Association Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson said.
"Mike Norman (Rutland athletic director/football coach) has always been agreeable to it.
"Rutland does a great job with it. They always have plenty of volunteers for the concessions and to sell T-shirts."
Both golf championships move to the southern part of the state. The girls' title will be contested on Oct. 7 at Dorset Country Club and the boys will shoot for their crown on Oct. 14 at Manchester Country Club.
The Bass Fishing Championships will be held on Oct. 10 at South Hero.
Cross Country teams gun for their state titles on Oct. 30 at Thetford.
Johnson said he believes this is the year that Thetford is also in line to host the New England Championships.
The soccer state title games will be on Nov. 6. The sites are yet to be determined but Johnson said it is pretty certain they will remain mostly the same as last year — Division I at Burlington, Division II at South Burlington, Division III at White River Junction and Division IV at Applejack Stadium in Manchester. Bellows Falls has hosted championship soccer games in the past and is in the discussion to host a game as well.
Last season was the first that high school state title soccer games were played at the Manchester facility.
"They did a great job down there, it is a great facility and they seem to want us back," said Johnson who attended the boys and girls D-IV title games at Applejack.
The field hockey state championship games are tentatively slated for the University of Vermont on Nov. 6.
Johnson emphasized the tentativeness was because it is subject to any postseason ramifications for the UVM field hockey team.
The state volleyball championships are scheduled to take place on Nov. 6 at St. Michael's College.
The boys and girls basketball state title games are set for the University of Vermont and Barre Auditorium as usual.
Vergennes Union High School will be the scene for the Cheerleading & Dance Championships on Feb. 19. That will also be the date for the gymnastics state championships but the site has yet to be determined.
The girls state hockey championship games are slotted for March 7 at UVM and the boys state title hockey games for March 9 at UVM.
The boys and girls indoor track and field championships will be contested at UVM but the date has not been determined.
The state championships for wrestling are on Feb. 25-26 at a site yet to be determined.
The bowling championships sites and dates have not been determined.
The baseball state championship games are penciled in for UVM's Centennial Field on June 10-11.
Boys and girls lacrosse state title games are also at UVM on June 10-11.
The softball state championship games will again come to Castleton University, June 10-11.
The boys and girls tennis state championships have yet to be determined as far as sites or dates.
Boys track and field state championships for the spring will be held on June 4 in all four divisions. The site has not been determined.
The Ultimate Championships will have their day on Jun 9-10 but that site has yet to be determined.
Johnson said that as schools have trouble fielding teams and many merge with others into co-operative teams, the question will continually surface as to whether we need four divisions in many sports.
Springfield and Windsor, for example, are not able to field boys soccer teams this season. Springfield students will be able to play at nearby Green Mountain Union High School.
There are several other schools, said Johnson, who are still uncertain as to whether or not they will be able to support some teams this fall.
"We should hear in the next several days whether some of those other schools will be able to have teams or not," Johnson said.
