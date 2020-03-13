After a whirlwind 72 hours of postponements, cancellations and uncertainty, the Vermont Principals' Association announced early Friday morning its decision to cancel the remainder of the winter sports season in regards to the spread of COVID-19.
This specifically impacts all four divisions of girls basketball championship games that were set for this weekend at the Barre Auditorium and University of Vermont's Patrick Gymnasium, but will not be played.
"We recognize the disappointment that this unprecedented experience is for our hard-working student athletes, their coaches and their fans," said the VPA in a press release.
"Basketball is a sport that brings athletes into extremely close proximity to one another, and given the guidance from health officials at both the state and national levels, it is necessary to make this difficult decision to ensure that we do not inadvertently contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in Vermont."
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association suspended all games until further notice as well.
The decision brings to a close the championship bid for three area schools. Fair Haven (23-0) was scheduled to play Harwood Saturday afternoon in Barre. The Slaters had an eye on finishing an undefeated season and their second straight Division II title.
Harwood athletic director Chris Langevin took to social media to express his thoughts about the girls who made it to the championship game.
"I’m so proud of the hard work and dedication our girls showed this season... they have had an incredibly special season and should be proud of all they accomplished," said Langevin in a Twitter post.
Division IV Proctor (19-3) was set to play Mid-Vermont Christian in the championship game Saturday in Barre. The Phantoms were making their first D-IV championship appearance since 2015 and the Eagles were there for the first time in program history.
Rutland (14-7) was set to make its first trip to UVM for the state semifinals in 10 years. The Raiders edged St. Johnsbury in a highly-competitive Division I quarterfinal and were going to play undefeated CVU at Patrick before their Thursday postponement.
Any tickets that were purchased for the canceled games will refunded. The VPA is working on a system to refund online tickets and asking schools for help in refunding in-person tickets.
VPA's decision comes on the heels of the NCAA cancelling their men's and women's basketball tournaments and championships for the winter and spring.
The NBA and NHL have both suspended their seasons and the MLB has pushed back opening day by at least two weeks in response to the coronavirus spread.
Pitchers and catchers are slated to report for Vermont high school baseball and softball teams on Monday and the rest of spring sports are scheduled to begin the following Monday.
The VPA has no decision on the postponement or cancellation of any spring sports at this time.
"We will be in contact with school officials, health officials and athletic directors regarding the most reasonable and safe path forward regarding spring sports and any additional VPA hosted or monitored gatherings this spring," the VPA said in its statement.
