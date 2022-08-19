The lack of officials in the state has hit every sport and high school football is no different.
The Vermont Interscholastic Football League has had to shift a handful of high school games this fall, with some moving to Thursday and Saturday nights and even one moving to a Sunday.
According to VIFL scheduler Sean Farrell, who is also the Middlebury Union High School activities director, the VIFL has 45 officials statewide.
“When we look at scheduling next year we will be scheduling at least two Thursday games each week to accommodate our limited number of officials,” said Farrell to media and coaches in an email on Friday morning.
Farrell also noted as if any conflicts come up with officials, there is a possibility of additional changes to the schedule or even holding games with just four officials.
The officials shortage was something very much on the mind of the Vermont Principals’ Association at their annual media day held earlier this week. The lack of officials and some instances of bad fan behavior have some correlation.
Here are the changes that have come to the Vermont high school football schedule from the original release to Friday’s updated schedule:
_ Burr and Burton Academy away game at St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Oct. 1 moved to Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
_ BBA away game at Mount Anthony on Friday, Oct. 14 moved to Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
_ CVU added away game at Exeter, New Hampshire since initial release with a game day of Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.
— Essex away game at Seawolves on Friday, Oct. 21 moved to Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
— Rutland home game against BFA-St. Albans on Friday, Oct. 7 moved to Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
— Seawolves away game at Colchester on Friday, Sept. 23 moved to Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
— Bellows Falls home game against Fair Haven on Saturday, Sept. 10 moved to Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
— Fair Haven home game against Lyndon Institute on Friday, Sept. 16 moved to Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.
— Lyndon away game at North Country on Friday, Oct. 14 moved to Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
— North Country away game at Spaulding on Friday, Sept. 2 moved to Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
— Spaulding away game at U-32 on Friday. Oct. 21 moved to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
— Mill River home game against Otter Valley on Saturday, Sept. 10 moved to Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m.
— Mill River home game against Newport, New Hampshire on Saturday, Oct. 22 moved to Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
— Springfield away game at Windsor on Friday, Oct. 7 moved to Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
