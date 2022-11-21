The Vermont Football Coaches Association released its all-state selections on Monday.
DIVISION I
First Team
Coach of the Year: Dennis Smith, Middlebury.
Quarterback: Quinn Murphy, St. Johnsbury; Jack McCoy, BBA; Max Destito, Ollie Cheer, CVU; Quinn Murphy, St. Johnsbury.
Offensive line: Miles Kaplan, Jakob Crossman, BBA; Trey Terricciano, Sean Kennedy, CVU; Peter Armata, Essex; AJ Aldrich, Connor Tierney, Hartford; Tim Whitney, Middlebury; Luke DelBianco, Rutland; Dawson Wilkins, St. Johnsbury.
Tight end: Josh Brown, Essex; Penn Riney, Middlebury.
Wide receiver: Nathan Smilko, BBA; Alex Provost, Jack Sumner, CVU; Jonah Bassett, Rutland; Alex Orozco, Gavynn Kenney-Young, St. Johnsbury.
Running back: Michel Crabtree, BBA; Asher Vaughn, CVU; Tanner Robbins, Essex; Cam Stone, Middlebury.
Kicker: Seb Dostal, BBA; Aidan Morris, CVU; Charlie Bowen, Essex.
Punter: Seb Dostal, BBA.
Returner: Ollie Cheer, CVU.
Defensive line: Trey Terricciano, Lucien Griffin, Connor Simons, Sean Kennedy, CVU; Peter Armata, Josh Brown, Essex; AJ Aldrich, Connor Tierney, Brody Tyberski, Hartford; Penn Riney, Cam Stone, Middlebury; Dawson Wilkins, St. Johnsbury.
Inside linebacker: JT Wright, BBA; Charlie Taylor, CVU; Simon North, St. Johnsbury.
Outside linebacker: Eric Mulroy, BBA; Devon Gamelin, CVU; Angus Blackwell, Middlebury; Jaheim Hughes, Rutland.
Defensive back: Seneca Durocher, BFA-St. Albans; Jack McCoy, BBA; Ollie Cheer, Alex Provost, CVU; Tanner Robbins, Essex; Brayden Trombly, Hartford; Jackson Gillet, Middlebury; Noah McDonald, Seawolves.
Second team
Quarterback: Charlie Bowen, Essex; Brayden Trombly, Hartford.
Offensive line: James Harrison, BFA-St. Albans; Nathan Brenner BBA; Charlie Taylor, Connor Simons, Lucien Griffin, CVU; Max Spaeder, Joe Reed, Essex; Andrew Keenan, Cole Withington, Hartford; Sawyer Cadoret, Joe Bergevin, Kagen Besser-Jones, Middlebury; Josh Quad, St. Johnsbury.
Tight end: Angus Blackwell, Middlebury.
Wide receiver: Deagan Rathburn, BFA-St. Albans; Trevor Greene, BBA; Jacob Armstrong, Billy Bates, Brian Rutherford, CVU; Carter Bunnell, St. Johnsbury; Taysean Metz, Hunter Johnson, Seawolves.
Running back: Carl Lavallee, BBA; Sean Kelliher, Justin Robinson, Brody Tyberski, Hartford; Cole Schnoor, Middlebury; Sam Paris, Seawolves.
Kicker: Alex Orozco, St. Johnsbury.
Punter: Brian Rutherford, CVU; Cam Stone, Middlebury.
Returner: Jackson Gillett, Middlebury.
Defensive line: Danny Scarlotta, BBA; Carter Davis, Essex; Sawyer Cadoret, Kagen Besser-Jones, Middlebury; Luke DelBianco, Rutland; Lynn Li, St. Johnsbury; Sidiki Sylla, Xavien Breer, Seawolves.
Inside linebacker: Peyton Gray, BBA; Jacob Bose, Daniel Tuigere, CVU; Joe Reed, Carter Crete, Essex; Justin Robinson, Hartford; Gavin McNulty, Middlebury.
Outside linebacker: Jacob Tudor, BBA; Ryan Boehmcke, CVU; Nolan Morse, Hartford; Cole Schnoor, Middlebury; Gavynn Kenney-Young, St. Johnsbury; Andre Bouffard, Seawolves.
Defensive back: Conor McMahon, BBA; Billy Bates, Dylan Frere, Chase Leonard, CVU; Charlie Bowen, Essex; Alex Orozco, Caleb Pontti, St. Johnsbury.
Honorable mention
Quarterback: Seneca Durocher, BFA-St. Albans; Eli Pockette, Rutland.
Offensive lineman: James St. Cyr, CVU; Kyle Stearns, Middlebury; Simon North, St. Johnsbury; James Clancy, Seawolves.
Tight end: Andrew Maneggia, BBA; Carter Crete, Essex.
Wide receiver: Calvin Steele, Aidan Miller, CVU; Caleb Pontti, St. Johnsbury.
Running back: Liam Wood, BFA-St. Albans; Jackson Gillet, Gavin McNulty, Middlebury.
Punter: Michael Schillinger, Rutland.
Returner: Kaleb Gabert, BBA.
Defensive line: Isaac Gratton, BFA-St. Albans; Dominic Decker, BBA; Kenyon Thompson, CVU; Josenuel Torres, Rutland; Josh Quad, St. Johnsbury; Evan Knoth, Seawolves.
Inside linebacker: James Harrison, BFA-St. Albans; Carter Withington, Hartford; Cole Warren, Middlebury; Ethan Wideawake, Rutland; Josh Kelley, St. Johnsbury.
Outside linebacker: Tor Majorell, BBA; Max Destito, Calvin Steele, CVU; Nick Alaire, Essex; Jayden Graham, Rutland; Joe Silver, St. Johnsbury.
Defensive back: Joe Merola, CVU; Ethan Hemingway, Brady Botelho, Essex; Ezra Mock, Hartford; George Devlin, Tucker Morter, Middlebury; Noah Bruttomesso, Rutland; Quinn Murphy, St. Johnsbury, St. Johnsbury.
DIVISION II
First team
Coach of the Year: Chad Gordon, MAU.
Quarterback: Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Devin Speno, Brattleboro; Joe Buxton, Fair Haven; Tanner Bushee, MAU.
Offensive line: Jake Moore, Dylan Perry, Bellows Falls; Matt Fournier, Colchester; David Doran, Fair Haven; Connor Barrett, MAU; Jordan D'Amico, MMU.
Tight end: Jackson Emery, Brattleboro; Braeden Billert, MAU.
Wide receiver: Tristan Evans, Brattleboro; Carson Babbie, Fair Haven; Carter Thompson, MAU; Wyatt Descheneau, No. Country.
Running back: Caden Haskell, Walker James, Bellows Falls; Caleb Levasseur, Colchester; Ayman Naser, MAU; Daniel Yaeger, U-32.
Athlete: Josh Worthington, MAU; Hayden Boivin, No. Country; Zack Wilson, Spaulding; Crosse Gariboldi, U-32.
Kicker: Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Luke Bleau, MAU.
Punter: Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Aiden Boyd, U-32.
Returner: Cam Frost, Brattleboro, Matai Callahan, Colchester.
Defensive line: Trenton Rumrill, Bellows Falls; Matt Fournier, Colchester; David Doran, Joey Notte, Fair Haven; Braeden Billert, MAU; Jordan D'Amico, MMU; Zack Wilson, Spaulding.
Inside linebacker: Caden Haskell, Bellows Falls; Josh Curtis, Brattleboro; Tyler Thibodeau, Aaron Johnson, MAU.
Outside linebacker: Tim Kendall, Fair Haven; Ayman Naser, MAU; Cal Davis, U-32.
Defensive back: Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Tristan Evans, Brattleboro; Jake Sanville, Lyndon; Josh Worthington, MAU; Wyatt Descheneau, Tate Parker, No. Country; Izzy Cruz, U-32.
Second team
Quarterback: Watson Laffoon, No. Country.
Offensive line: Jett Emery, Brattleboro; Peter Kamel, Bellows Falls; Isaac Karlin, Noah Toof, Colchester; Ty Mackie, Fair Haven; Quentin Thomas, Lyndon; Riley Britch, Ian White, MAU; Spencer Meachem, MMU; Luke Nielsen, Andrew Fletcher, No. Country; Jaquan Johnson, Spaulding; Aiden Boyd, U-32.
Tight end: Mason Cardinal, Colchester; Phil Bean, Fair Haven; Cal Davis, U-32.
Wide receiver: Luke Subin-Billingsley, MMU; Trey Lee, Fair Haven; Tyler Whitcomb, Spaulding;
Running back: Noah Perusse, Brattleboro; Billy Lussier, Fair Haven; Jake Sanville, Lyndon; Justin Young, No. Country; Gabe Hoar, Spaulding; Tae Rossmassler, U-32.
Athlete: Cam Frost, Brattleboro; Matai Callahan, Colchester; Tim Kendall, Fair Haven; Nashua Poor, MMU.
Kicker: Jordan Allembare, Brattleboro; Kole Matta, Fair Haven.
Punter: Joe Buxton, Fair Haven.
Returner: Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Wyatt Descheneau, No. Country.
Defensive line: Jaxon Clark, Bellows Falls; Justin Packard, Brattleboro; Isaac Karlin, Cam Barron, Colchester; Max Kyhill, Fair Haven; Connor Barrett, MAU; Owen Ackerman, MMU; Evan Ballinger, No. Country; Jaquan Johnson, Spaulding; Eddie Sayers, U-32.
Inside linebacker: Dylan Perry, Bellows Falls; Nate Jones, Fair Haven; Phil Gulizio, MMU; Mark Guebara, No. Country; Daniel Yaeger, Aiden Boyd, U-32.
Outside linebacker: Cole Moore, Bellows Falls; Charlie Clark, Brattleboro; Billy Lussier, Fair Haven; Ashton Gould, Lyndon; Aidan McCormack, MMU; Cooper Wheeler, No. Country.
Defensive back: Walker James, Eli Allbee, Bellows Falls; Jack Cady, Brattleboro; Matai Callahan, Shane Mobley, Colchester; Trey Lee, Carson Babbie, Fair Haven; Tanner Bushee, MAU; Luke Subin-Billingsley, Nashua Poor, MMU; Ben Hiscock, Spaulding.
Honorable mention
Offensive line: Justin Packard, Brattleboro; Jonah Recicar, Colchester; Gabe Bache, Cooper Spaulding; Fair Haven; Landon Quackenbush, Chris Wilder, MAU; Nolan Myers, Jacob Ashman, No. Country.
Tight end: Cole Moore, Bellows Falls.
Wide receiver: Eli Allbee, Bellows Falls; Hunter Bove, U-32.
Running back: Brady Levasseur, Colchester; Colby Simpson, Lyndon; Phil Guilzio, MMU.
Athlete: Nick Chicoine, Colchester; Tate Parker, No. Country.
Punter: Evan Ballinger, No. Country.
Returner: Tate Parker, No. Country.
Defensive line: Peter Kamel, Noah Simino, Bellows Falls; Jett Emery, Brattleboro; Phil Bean, Frankie Hoover, Fair Haven; Sean MacDonald, Tyrese Pratt, MAU.
Inside linebacker: Skyler Lamphere, Michael O'Callaghan, Colchester; Zach Corbeil, Brattleboro; Luke Nielsen, No. Country; Landin Larabee, Jon Marcellus, Spaulding.
Outside linebacker: Jake Moore, Bellows Falls, Malakai Callahan, Colchester; Dakoda Clark, No. Country.
Defensive back: Cam Cruz, James Davies, Brattleboro; Joe Buxton, Fair Haven; Cam Berry, Lyndon; Carter Thompson, MAU; Watson Laffoon, No. Country.
DIVISION III
First Team
Coach of the Year: Greg Balch, Windsor.
Quarterback: Cooper Harvey, BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille; Chase Lund, Oxbow; Dallas St. Peter, Rice; Carson Clark, Springfield; Maison Fortin, Windsor.
Offensive line: Jared McGee, Eli Phelps, Mill River; Caleb Russell, Mt. Abe; Wyatt Fitzgerald, Otter Valley; Christian Ditcheos, Oxbow; Owen Messineo, Rice; Cole Wright, Trevor Carl, Springfield; Bradley Bowers, Windsor; Hudson Maxham, Woodstock.
Tight end: Isaac Whitney, Otter Valley.
Wide receiver: Mason Boudreau, Mill River; Ian Funke, Mt. Abe; Peyton Book, Poultney; Kaiden Quinn, Rice; Tanner Gintof, Springfield.
Running back: Shaun Gibson, BFA-Fairfax; Jamison Couture, Mt. Abe; Keevon Parks, Otter Valley; Mathias Mazanti, Rice; Luke Stocker, Springfield; Logan Worrall, Windsor; Caden Perreault, Willie Underwood, Woodstock.
Kicker: Ian Funke, Mt. Abe; Chase Lund, Oxbow.
Punter: Chase Lund, Oxbow.
Returner: Travis McAllister, Windsor.
Defensive line: Matt Verboncoeur, BFA-Fairfax; Jared McGee, Eli Phelps, Mill River; Caleb Russell, Jamison Couture, Mt. Abe; Isaac Whitney, Otter Valley; Hunter Fahey, Oxbow; Colton Merchant, Rice; Cole Wright, Springfield; Charles Palmer, Tydus Percy, Windsor; Willie Underwood, Woodstock.
Linebacker: Shaun Gibson, Charles Czapski, BFA-Fairfax; Keevon Parks, Otter Valley; Chase Lund, Oxbow; Mathias Mazanti, Rice; Luke Stocker, Carson Clark, Springfield; Maison Fortin, Logan Worrall, Windsor; Conner Dinn, Woodstock.
Defensive back: Copper Harvey, BFA-Fairfax; Mason Boudreau, Mill River; Ian Funke, Mt. Abe; Caleb Whitney, Otter Valley; Jaxon Griffin, Oxbow; Peyton Book, Poultney; Kaiden Quinn, Rice; Tanner Gintof, Springfield; Caden Perreault, Woodstock.
Second team
Quarterback: Anthony Cavalieri, Mill River; Zeke Dubois, Mt. Abe; Caleb Whitney, Otter Valley.
Offensive line: Aidan Fisher, BFA-Fairfax; Luciano Falco, Otter Valley; Ryland Begnoche, Hunter Fahey, Oxbow; Hub Susnoff, Poultney; Coleton Merchant, Patrick Sawyer, Rice; Charles Palmer, Avery Bean, Windsor; Holden Laramie, Woodstock.
Tight end: Clayton Kessop, Poultney; Rodger Petermann, Windsor.
Wide receiver: Adam Shum, Mill River; Tyler White, Mt. Abe; Tucker Babcock, Otter Valley.
Running back: Charles Czapski, BFA-Fairfax; Phil Severy, Mill River; Will Ilsley, Oxbow; Travis McAllister, Windsor; Vincent Petron, Woodstock.
Kicker: Olivia MacLeay, Windsor.
Punter: Ian Funke, Mt. Abe; Craig Baptie, Poultney.
Returner: Shaun Gibson, BFA-Fairfax; Lucas Allen, Mt. Abe.
Defensive line: Wyatt Fitzgerald, Otter Valley; Hub Susnoff, Poultney; James Strouse, Peter Harris, Rice; Trevor Carl, Springfield; Vance Martin, Windsor; Chance Palmer, Ryan Woodward, Woodstock.
Linebacker: Aidan Fisher, BFA-Fairfax; Phil Severy, Adam Shum, Mill River; Jordan McDowell, Tyler White, Lucas Allen, Mt. Abe; Clayton Kessop, Jak Anderson, Poultney; Travis McAllister, Windsor; Cody Bartlett, Woodstock.
Defensive back: Luke St. Peter, Rice; Brody Osgood, Corey Lockwood, Windsor.
Honorable mention
Offensive line: Payton Mastin, Kenyon Burke, Milton; Gerritt Beenan, James Buskey, Spencer White, Tyson Hallock, Mt. Abe; Casey Gabe, Charlie Duncan, Poultney.
Wide receiver: Sam Plouffe, Milton; Chase Razanouski, Luca Polli, Otter Valley.
Running back: Omar Moran, Milton; Lucas Allen, Mt. Abe; Nikk Schwarz, Oxbow; Craig Baptie, Lucas Welch, Jak Anderson, Poultney; Gavin Martin, Windsor.
Kicker: Hugh Johnson, BFA-Fairfax.
Defensive line: Gavin Turin, Mill River, Shawn Bennett, Milton; Gabe Casey, Poultney.
Linebacker: Justin McGregor, Omar Moran, Nick Poulin, Milton; Owen Messineo, Nolan Worgan, Rice.
Defensive back: Hugh Johnson, BFA-Fairfax; Toby Pytlik, Mill River; Addison Tenny, Hayden Atherton, Milton; Tegan Capman, Poultney; Eric Poso, Rice; Dylan Priestley, Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.