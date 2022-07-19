Vermont Mountaineers pitcher Brendan McFall was named to the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s honor roll for week five of the season.
McFall has been dominant this season with a 5-0 record and a 0.50 earned run average. This past week, he allowed just two hits and had a save.
Bristol Blues first baseman Derek Tenney (Hartford) and Winnipesaukee Muskrats right-handed pitcher Griffin Young (Northeastern) were named the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s (NECBL) Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for week six of the 2022 regular season.
Tenney was red hot at the plate, posting a league-high .733 batting average with 11 hits in 15 at-bats over the course of five games. Tenney’s efforts led to 11 RBIs, the second most in the league over the past week. He also recorded one home run, two doubles, scored five runs, walked twice, and stole two bases.
On July 16 against North Adams, Tenney went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. Tenney had another three-hit performance against the Mountaineers on July 15th and did one better against North Adams on the 14th, going a perfect 4-for-4 with a monstrous seven RBIs including a solo home run.
In 24 games on the NECBL season, Tenney is batting .324 with 22 hits and 18 RBIs. He has two doubles, one home run, and 10 walks in 68 at-bats. In his junior season with Hartford, Tenney posted a .323 batting avg. with 63 hits, 31 RBIs, and 10 home runs in 195 at-bats.
Winnipesaukee’s Young pitched a near flawless game against the Danbury Westerners on July 11th. Notching a 1-0 record while posting a 0.00 ERA through six innings pitched. Young faced 19 batters, allowing only one hit, zero walks, and zero earned runs in the 6-1 victory over Danbury.
Young has posted a 1-3 record with a 4.78 ERA and 23 strikeouts in five starts through 26.1 innings pitched so far in the 2022 NECBL season. In his senior campaign at Wheaton College, Young had a 2.51 ERA in 64.2 innings pitched, striking out 62 batters while only allowing 11 walks.
Week 5 Honor Roll — Position Players
Slate Alford (Newport Gulls, Mississippi St.), Noah Martinez (Newport Gulls, Central Connecticut), Peter Ciuffreda (Ocean State Waves, Lafayette), Vincent Bianchina (North Adams SteepleCats, Northwestern), Sam Mongelli (Danbury Westerners, Sacred Heart)
Week 5 Honor Roll — Pitchers
Tyler Mudd (Ocean State Waves, Holy Cross), JD McCracken (Marthas Vineyard Sharks, Tennessee), Brady Afthim (Sanford Mainers, UCONN), Reid Easterly (Mystic Schooners, Yale), Brendan McFall (Vermont Mountaineers, Tufts)
