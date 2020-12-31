VAL MÜSTAIR, Switzerland — The FIS Tour de Ski begins Friday with cross-country freestyle sprints.
Peru’s Sophie Caldwell-Hamilton and Landgrove’s Katharine Ogden will represent the Green Mountain state at the 15th annual event.
Stratton Mountain School’s Julia Kern, a Waltham, Mass. native, will start first. Her last sprint outing was in Dresden, Germany on Dec. 19. She finished 13th in qualification and 12th in the final standings.
Caldwell-Hamilton starts 16th. She had a strong showing in Dresden, taking second in the sprint freestyle final. The week before that she was fifth in Davos, Switzerland.
Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier Jessie Diggins starts in 19th. The Olympic gold medalist was a top contender in last year’s tour, finishing ninth overall and second among North Americans.
Diggins finished fourth in her last freestyle sprint in Dresden, following up a 13th-place effort in Davos.
Ogden, another SMS skier, starts in 53rd. The Dartmouth College standout and multi-time NCAA champ finished last year’s Tour de Ski in 28th overall
The Landgrove product competed in the 10k freestyle event in Davos in mid-December. She hasn’t competed in a World Cup freestyle sprint since February.
Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club’s Caitlin Patterson, a University of Vermont product, also hasn’t competed in a World Cup freestyle sprint since February and was 30th in the 10km free in Davos. She’ll start 59th on Friday.
A pair of Alaskan skiers will compete alongside the Vermont skiers. Hailey Swirbul starts third and Rosie Brennan starts fourth.
Swirbul finished third in the 10km free in Davos and was 19th in the freestyle sprint the same weekend.
Brennan was 15th overall in last year’s Tour de Ski. She took top honors in a freestyle sprint earlier in the month. She won a freestyle distance event the next day.
Former Middlebury College standout Simi Hamilton starts 11th in Friday’s men’s race. Hamilton was fifth in the Dresden sprint.
University of Vermont graduate Scott Patterson starts in 82nd. His last World Cup freestyle sprint was in March, 2019 in Quebec.
During his 2014 senior season at UVM, he represented the Catamounts and the United States at the under-23 World Championships in Val di Fiemme, Italy. He also helped Vermont win the College Cup title.
American Kevin Bolger starts first, coming off a sixth-place finish in the Dresden sprint. Teammate Gus Schumacher starts 36th.
On Saturday, the athletes will compete in a distance classic event with a mass start. On Sunday racers will battle it out during a freestyle pursuit.
The tour will return to action Tuesday and Wednesday in Toblach, Italy, where overall winners will be crowned.
